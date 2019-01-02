WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/2/19

Round Lake Area Death Investigation

Vander Tuuk 1-2-19

(Round Lake, IL) More information is expected to be released about an ongoing death investigation in the Round Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called early on Monday morning to a home in the 34-thousand block of North Broomsedge Road. It was there they found a 47-year-old woman dead with what they called suspicious injuries. A 52-year-old man that was said to live with the still unidentified woman, was taken into custody as a person of interest. At this time, no official charges have been filed, and autopsy results are still pending. The investigation is considered ongoing.

Wauconda Home Fire

Vander Tuuk 1-2-19

(Wauconda, IL) A fire in Wauconda left a home uninhabitable. The incident was called in Tuesday morning in the 400 block of South Barrington Road. When officials arrived, they reported smoke and fire coming from the home. They were able to extinguish the blaze in about a half hour, but the home was deemed unlivable. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to fire personnel. No official damage estimate was given, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

US Catholic bishops to begin Mundelein prayer retreat on sexual abuse

Associated Press 1-2-19

Mundelein, IL (AP) U.S.-based Roman Catholic bishops are gathering at a seminary in Lake County for a weeklong retreat on the church sexual abuse scandal that organizers say will focus on prayer and spiritual reflection and not formulating policy. The retreat, which kicks off Wednesday at the Mundelein Seminary, is being held a day after The Associated Press reported that the Vatican in November blocked U.S. bishops from taking measures to address the clergy abuse scandal. It also serves as a prelude to a summit of the world’s bishops at the Vatican next month to forge a comprehensive response to the crisis that has rattled the church. The meetings follow two blistering reports this year from state attorneys general — in Illinois and Pennsylvania — alleging negligence by state church leaders.