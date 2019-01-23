WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/23/19

Not Guilty Plea in Drug Induced Homicide Case

Vander Tuuk 1-23-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man has denied his alleged role in the drug overdose death of a Mundelein man. Ryan Fisher died in September of last year after overdosing on a combination of heroin and fentanyl. Darryl Henderson is charged with delivering what turned out to be the fatal dose of drugs, and has pleaded not guilty to that accusation. Henderson also pleaded not guilty back in October to other drug and weapons charges, said to be related to the Fisher death investigation. If convicted on the most serious charges, the 28-year-old could serve at least 30 years in prison. Henderson is currently being held on a 200-thousand-dollar bond and is due back in court next month.

Bad Weather Again Halts Search for Missing Teen

Vander Tuuk 1-23-19

(Waukegan, IL) Bad weather has again hampered efforts to recover the body of a 16-year-old who is presumed drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials say three teens were walking along a Waukegan pier on Friday night when a 16-year-old male slipped and fell into the water. Another 16-year-old jumped in to try and help his friend, while the 3rd teen called police. The teen who originally fell in was rescued and is currently hospitalized in Wisconsin…but the second victim disappeared under the water. Recovery efforts have since been hampered by darkness, high winds, dangerous waters and pack ice. Crews are expected to try again today (Wednesday) to locate the missing teen.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 1-23-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Fikrat Djalilov is wanted in Lake County on a 200-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for Aggravated DUI, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He is described as a 39-year-old white male, about 5’8”, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Djalilov is encouraged to call the Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or submit an online or mobile tip at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.