WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/25/19

Former Waukegan Pastor Cleared in Sexual Abuse Case

Vander Tuuk 1-25-19

(Chicago, IL) A popular priest, who once served in Waukegan, has been cleared of sex related charges. Father Gary Graf, who served in Lake County at the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, was accused in Chicago of inappropriate behavior towards a 17-year-old male last July. The Chicago Archdiocese removed Graf from his post while the investigation was ongoing. A sexual misconduct charge came out of that investigation…but a bench trial this week found Graf not guilty. DCFS also investigated the 17-year-old’s claims and said the allegations were “unfounded.” It’s unclear at this point if Graf will be allowed to return to his most recent Chicago Parish of San Jose Luis Sanchez del Rio

Weather Continues to Hamper Search for Missing Teen

Vander Tuuk 1-25-19

(Waukegan, IL) Bad weather and ice has again hampered efforts to recover the body of a 16-year-old who is presumed drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials say three teens were walking along a Waukegan pier last Friday when a 16-year-old male slipped and fell into the water. Another 16-year-old jumped in to try and help his friend, while the 3rd teen called police. The teen who originally fell in was rescued and is currently hospitalized in Wisconsin, though there is no update available on his condition. The second victim disappeared under the water, and though he hasn’t been identified, he is said to be a student at the Grayslake North High School. Recovery efforts on the water have since been cut short by various problems, and shoreline searches have turned up no trace of the missing teen.

Illinois governor signs order supporting immigrant families

Associated Press 1-25-19

AURORA, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed an executive order his office says will help protect immigrants and refugees in Illinois. Pritzker signed the order Thursday morning, that would expand access to welcoming centers in the state for immigrants, refugees and those seeking asylum. State agencies also would inform immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers about helpful programs and social and economic opportunities. The Democratic governor says Republican President Donald Trump is “doing everything he can to attack immigrants and refugees.” Pritzker says instead his administration will “stand up for all of our children and families.”

Pritzker seeks more time on appeal, stresses labor peace

Associated Press 1-25-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker is asking the Illinois Supreme Court for more time to consider legal options on his predecessor’s claim that negotiations with the state’s largest public employee union are at a stalemate. The Democrat’s lawyers asked the court Thursday for a 90-day deadline extension to seek an appeal of a lower court ruling that went against former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner. An appeal is unlikely. Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (ah-boo-DAY’-uh) says that Pritzker’s “priority is to return to the bargaining table.” Rauner broke off contract talks with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 two years ago. He said talks were at an inextricable “impasse” and he could impose his own terms. He sought the high court’s permission to appeal but left office Jan. 14.