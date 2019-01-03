WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/3/19

Round Lake Death Declared Murder, Arrest Made

(Round Lake, IL) A woman found dead in the Round Lake area was murdered, and her husband is now charged with her death. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were called in the early hours of Monday to a home in the 34-thousand block of North Broomsedge Road. It was there they discovered Despina Ruman dead with what they called suspicious injuries. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says the 47-year-old died of “multiple injuries due to assault.” Her husband, James Ruman was the person who contacted authorities, and he was at the residence when they arrived. He has now been charged with first-degree murder. The 52-year-old’s bond amount was set at 3-million-dollars.

New Year’s Day Fatal Hit and Run

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have filed charges against an Evanston man, after a fatal hit-and-run. Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday night in the 1400 block of N. Lewis Avenue. A mini-van had fled the scene after running into a 51-year-old Waukegan female. Witnesses were able to give police the van’s license plate number, and the offending vehicle was located within minutes. It’s driver, 42-year-old Maurice Pettigrew is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and driving without a valid license. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars. Waukegan Police say despite the charges against Pettigrew, they do believe the victim was improperly crossing the street when she was struck. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.