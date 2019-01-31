WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/31/19

Bus Driver Death Update

Vander Tuuk 1-31-19

(Libertyville, IL) More information has been released about the death of a bus driver in Libertyville. The incident happened on Tuesday evening when a school bus hit three parked cars outside the Highland Middle School. Authorities responded to the scene to find the driver unresponsive, and despite life saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center. Officials now say the man worked for Durham School Services, and was contracted to Oak Grove District 68 to drive volleyball players and staff to the Highland Middle School. The driver’s identity remains unknown, and an autopsy is expected either today or tomorrow. No one else was hurt in the incident, and no children were on the bus at the time.

Deep freeze expected to ease, but disruptions persist

Associated Press 1-31-19

CHICAGO (AP) The painfully cold weather system that put much of Lake County into a historic deep freeze is expected to ease at some point today, though temperatures could still tumble to record lows in some places before things start to thaw out. Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and canceled flights and trains. Temperatures should bounce back into the single digits later today and into the 20s by Friday. And despite most schools being closed, and some businesses still shuttered for Thursday, more people are expected to be out and about later today.

Illinois Senate proposes $15 minimum wage

Associated Press 1-31-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Business interests are suggesting ways to minimize the impact of increasing Illinois’ minimum wage while Democrats in the state Legislature rush to send a plan to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Senate Labor Committee heard a measure Wednesday to increase the minimum wage to $15, from the $8.25 it’s been since 2010. Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford hasn’t fleshed out her proposal, but she claims Pritzker wants to sign a law before he presents an annual budget in February. Rob Karr is president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. He suggests a tiered scale based on living costs in different parts of the state. New York and Oregon have adopted such approaches. Karr also recommended an extended phase-in period for reaching $15.