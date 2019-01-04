WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/4/19

Warrants Arrest

Vander Tuuk 1-4-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been located and taken into custody. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Deontre Daniels was discovered hiding in a cabinet inside his residence on Wednesday. Daniels was wanted on a 1-million-dollar warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Battery. The charges stem from an incident in November, in which the 27-year-old was accused of getting into a fight, and shooting a man in North Chicago. Daniels is currently in the Lake County Jail, his future court dates are currently unknown.

Plea in Fatal Waukegan Incident

Vander Tuuk 1-4-19

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is facing prison time, even though the most serious charges against him have been dropped. Tony Salcedo was accused of driving his truck into a crowd of people he said was attacking one of his friends back in April of 2017. One person, 28-year-old Jose Diaz was killed in the incident. Salcedo pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstruction of justice. In exchange for that plea, charges of reckless homicide were dropped. The 27-year-old now faces up to 10-years in prison. Sentencing has been set for late February.

New Year’s Day Fatal Hit and Run Update with ID

Vander Tuuk 1-3-19

(Waukegan, IL) A woman hit and killed by a vehicle in Waukegan has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 51-year-old Felicita Alcaide of Waukegan was killed, after she was hit by a mini-van on Tuesday night in the 1400 block of N. Lewis Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene, but witnesses were able to give police the license plate number, and it was located within minutes. The van’s driver, 42-year-old Maurice Pettigrew was arrested and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and driving without a valid license. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars. The investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

Pope urges US bishops to heal divisions, repair trust

Associated Press 1-4-19

MUNDELEIN, IL (AP) Pope Francis is encouraging U.S. bishops meeting in Lake County to unify as the Catholic church deals with a “crisis of credibility” stemming from the clergy sex abuse scandal. In an eight-page letter addressed to the bishops and released to the media Thursday, Francis acknowledges “no response or approach seems adequate” to the crisis representing a grave threat to his papacy. Still, he wrote, all church leaders must reckon with parishioners’ pain, heal internal divisions and devise specific approaches that go beyond “creating new committees or improving flow charts.” Francis suggested the bishops hold the current weeklong retreat for prayer and spiritual reflection. The event at the Mundelein Seminary is a prelude to a high-stakes summit of the world’s bishops at the Vatican next month to forge a comprehensive response the crisis.

The Latest: Chicago alderman says ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’

Associated Press 1-4-19

CHICAGO (AP) A longtime Chicago alderman charged with attempted extortion says “I’ve done nothing wrong.” Ed Burke spoke outside his home Thursday night. He says “I’m not guilty of anything” and “I look forward to trying this case in court.” Burke is one of the most powerful members of Chicago’s City Council, having served for 50 years — including three decades as chairman of the council’s finance committee. Authorities raided the Democrat’s offices at City Hall and in his southwest side ward in November. He appeared briefly in court Thursday, shortly after the federal complaint against him was unsealed. It alleges Burke told executives of a fast-food chain who were seeking remodeling permits, that they’d get them only if they signed on as clients of his private law firm.