WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/9/19

Swopes Found Fit for Trial

Vander Tuuk 1-9-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of locking his own daughter in a basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon, has been found mentally fit to face trial. Randy Swopes faces several charges including child endangerment and unlawful restraint. He claims his 10-year-old daughter was possessed, and was involved in several rituals with politicians and area judges. Those statements originally led to a rare mental fitness trial for Swopes, who was deemed unfit, and sent to a treatment facility. With the latest ruling, the 48-year-old will return to the Lake County Jail, and will be in court next week. His wife Katherine is facing similar charges, and is currently free on bond. Both of the Swopes plan to defend themselves at trial.

Park City Man Facing Charges for Fleeing DUI Scene

Vander Tuuk 1-9-19

(Green Oaks, IL) A Park City man is facing several charges, after reportedly fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. On Monday night, just after 9 o’clock, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle going 50 miles an hour over the speed limit along Guerin Road near O’Plaine Road. As the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto O’Plaine and eventually crashed. Its three occupants then fled the scene. The alleged driver, Gilberto Cuen-Alvarado, and both passengers were eventually found. Cuen-Alvarado was taken into custody and charged with DUI/drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without insurance and more. The two passengers aren’t currently facing charges.

Oreo-maker Mondelez moving headquarters from Lake County to Chicago

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-9-19

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc. is moving its headquarters from Lake County into Chicago. The snack producer announced Tuesday it would move about 400 jobs from Deerfield into Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Mondelez says it signed a 15-year lease on a five-story office building under construction that it expects to occupy in 2020. The building is in the same area as the headquarters for McDonald’s, which also relocated from the suburbs. Other Mondelez brands include Trident gum, Toblerone chocolate, and Ritz and Triscuit crackers.

Rauner touts less red tape, union-fee win

Associated Press 1-9-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner is highlighting school-funding reform, cutting red tape for businesses, curbs against government unionization and efforts to clip conflicts of interest in his end-of-term message to the General Assembly. The one-term Republican leaves office Monday when Democrat J.B. Pritzker takes his place. Rauner told reporters Tuesday that his report to lawmakers would emphasize the 2017 legislation to boost money for public schools. He is taking credit for high employment and reduced fees for small businesses to start. And he noted the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against government unions forcing non-members to pay fair-share fees. The state Constitution requires outgoing governors to summarize their terms of office. But none has done so since Republican Jim Edgar left office in 1999.