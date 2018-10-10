WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/10/18

Former LC Bar Exec Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds

Vander Tuuk 10-10-18

(Waukegan, IL) A former executive director of the Lake County Bar Association, has avoided jail time, after pleading guilty to stealing funds from the organization. Christopher Boadt entered the plea Tuesday on one count of disbursing charitable funds without authority for personal benefit. Boadt was accused of stealing just under 250-thousand dollars from the bar association’s charitable wing between 2014 and this year…and was caught after a pair of audits by both an independent firm, and the association itself. The 52-year-old will serve two years of probation, as well as community service and fines. He also paid just under 100-thousand-dollars in restitution, the amount not covered by insurance.

Critical Injury Accident in Beach Park

Vander Tuuk 10-10-18

(Beach Park, IL) A Chicago woman is recovering from serious injuries, after a weekend crash in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place around 10:30 on Sunday night at Yorkhouse and Green Bay Roads. A preliminary investigation showed that a Kia Sportage was attempting a southbound turn onto Green Bay Road when it was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer. The driver of the Trailblazer , a 38-year-old Zion man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the Kia, a 29-year-old Chicago woman, was hospitalized with critical injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-10-18

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) Authorities don’t know who dumped a four-foot-long reptile in Lake Michigan near Waukegan, but they now exactly know what kind it is. After initially believing the animal was a caiman, officials now say it is actually an alligator. Either way, officials say it wasn’t a natural occurrence for it to be paddling around the Lake County shoreline. Waukegan spokesman David Motley said Tuesday that animal control officers are trying to determine who abandoned the alligator, which was found Monday by a kayaker. Motley says the gator likely would have died within a few weeks if it hadn’t been rescued and brought to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest. He says a similar incident happened in 2012 when someone left a live 14-foot python on the lakefront.