WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/11/18

Metra says no fare hikes in 2019, Adds Lake County Service

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-11-18

CHICAGO (AP) Metra says it won’t increase fares next year. But the suburban commuter rail agency is warning it needs more money to improve its deteriorating system, or service will have to be cut. The 2019 budget proposed this week comes after four straight years of fare increases. Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski says it’s good news for customers but “Metra cannot continue to operate the system as it now exists” without more funding. The agency says about 40 percent of its assets are in marginal or worn condition. A new pilot program also announced this week will add service to the Milwaukee District North Line serving Lake County…a schedule that will debut in January.

District 60 to Hire Grant Writer to Seek More Funding

Vander Tuuk 10-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Waukegan School District is always looking for ways to secure more funds. With that in mind, District 60 has put in the call for a full time “coordinator of strategy and grant writing.” According to district officials, the new employee would search out grants that fit the school, fill out the applications, and look to bring in additional money. The position could pay up to 95-thousand-dollars per year, but board members say it should pay for itself, if the person put into the position does the job correctly. The new role was officially created during a School Board meeting this week.

Rare cases of a nervous system disorder being reported

Associated Press 10-11-18

CHICAGO (AP) A south suburban Chicago girl and a girl from Indiana are being treated in Chicago for a rare condition that afflicts the nervous system. According to her parents, 2-year-old Julia Payne’s symptoms at first resembled those of a common cold. She was later diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, and has been undergoing treatment for a month at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. The father of an 8-year-old from Indiana says his daughter has some paralysis and a partially-collapsed lung. Melaney Arnold of the Illinois Department of Public Health says health care providers in the state have reported nine cases of AFM, though at this point none have been reported in Lake County. She says the findings of health care providers are preliminary and only the Centers for Disease Control can confirm the diagnosis. Until then, doctors are treating the cases as if they are AFM.