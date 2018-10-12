WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/12/18

Defense to Introduce Psych Exam in Murder Case

Vander Tuuk 10-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) Trial in a Gurnee murder case is expected to start next month, and the defense in the case will be allowed some critical evidence. David Brocksome is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife Beata in September of 2015. The defense in the case says their client was defending himself, and struggling with his ex, when a gun went off striking and killing her. Brocksome’s lawyers will be allowed to introduce results of a psych exam taken after the couple divorced, showing the victim in the case had trouble controlling violent outbursts toward the 46-year-old suspect. The defense says that evidence will help bolster their self defense claims. Brocksome currently faces first degree murder, home invasion, and robbery charges.

Officer gives a big break after drunken driving stop

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-12-18

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) A Libertyville police officer let an officer from Waukegan call for a ride rather than take him into custody, even though a test showed his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit. The “News-Sun” reports the squad car dashboard camera footage and video footage obtained in response to an open records request show the November 2017 traffic stop of Waukegan Police Officer Daniel Ramirez by Libertyville Officer Richard Kelly. After the blood test and after police confirmed Ramirez’s job status, video footage shows Ramirez being allowed to take an Uber home and another officer parking his car. The paper reports Ramirez wasn’t charged and he declined to comment. It also reports that in 2017 there were two similar incidents in Lake County.

Mental Health and Addiction Grants

Vander Tuuk 10-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Health Department has been given multiple grants to provide resources for mental health and addiction treatment. The combined 3.4-million-dollars will go towards multiple programs, including 2-million-dollars which will go to provide services to the homeless over the next five years. Just over 500-thousand-dollars will go toward medication-assisted drug treatment, while another 500-thousand-dollars will go toward a program called A Way Out. The program allows drug users to ask for help by simply finding a participating police station, and asking for help…treatment courses are then found for those people.

The Latest: Pritzker doesn’t give income-tax plan details

Associated Press 10-12-18

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker wouldn’t give details about his graduated income-tax plan in the final televised debate with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. Pritzker and Rauner faced off Thursday night in downstate Quincy. Pritzker has proposed replacing the state’s flat tax rate with a progressive income tax that requires wealthier taxpayers to pay more. Pritzker was asked how a public school teacher would fare under his plan…he simply said the teacher should get a “tax break.” Rauner says Pritzker wouldn’t provide details “because he knows the middle class is going to get crushed.” Pritzker said after the debate he won’t discuss specifics because the plan would have to be negotiated with the Legislature if he becomes governor. Rauner promised continued job growth and tax cuts, but Pritzker says the governor “made all these promises four years ago.”