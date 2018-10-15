WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/15/18

Deerfield Man Busted For Solicitation

Vander Tuuk 10-15-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Deerfield man has been arrested after showing up for a meeting with what he thought was going to be a young boy. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Jeffrey Weiss was communicating on social media with what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. The pair had arranged to meet at a location in Warren Township last Friday. When Weiss showed up, however, all he found was waiting deputies and detectives. The 59-year-old now faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars.

Injury Crash Near Milburn

Vander Tuuk 10-15-18

(Milburn, IL) A weekend crash in northern Lake County left a Wisconsin man seriously injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on Route 45 north of Grass Lake Road. A preliminary investigation shows a mini-van was traveling southbound on 45, when for an unknown reason he crossed traffic, went off the road into a ditch and rolled to vehicle. The unidentified 43-year-old driver from Union Grove, Wisconsin was ejected from the vehicle…and was taken with critical injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but that they are still investigating.

Without Rauner money, GOP faces tough legislative races

Associated Press 10-15-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Republicans who gained ground in the Illinois General Assembly two years ago with Gov. Bruce Rauner’s financial help face a tougher go of it this year. Rauner and his top contributors poured more than $40 million into legislative races in 2016. The GOP picked up seats in the House and Senate, though the gains were minimal. Rauner hoped for further gains in 2018. But he’s struggling in a re-election bid against Democrat J.B. Pritzker. Elections expert Kent Redfield of the University of Illinois at Springfield says Rauner has given nearly $14 million to state races this year. But billionaire Pritzker’s $7.5 million for Democrats offsets that.