WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/16/18

Fatal Hit and Run ID, Arrest

(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a fatal hit and run in Waukegan has been identified, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Waukegan Police say Alfie Abston is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Mark Bernard. Bernard was found lying in the roadway last Friday morning in the area of Washington and Genesee. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead. Investigators say it appears that the victim and suspect had been in a long-term relationship, and the incident was sparked by something “domestically charged.” Just hours after the hit-and-run, Abston was arrested, and the suspect vehicle was recovered. The 39-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond, and due back in court next month.

Barrington Man Arrested on Bank Robbery Charges

(Chicago, IL) A Barrington man has been arrested in connection to three bank robberies outside of Lake County. FBI officials say they have implicated Eric Dill in robberies in Carpentersville, South Barrington and Hannover Park, though he has only been officially charged in the Carpentersville hold-up. Authorities say Dill was caught last week when he tried to wire transfer some 4-thousand-dollars at his own bank. Some of the bills he tried to use were “bait bills” placed by the teller during the Carpentersville incident. The 39-year-old was arrested last Thursday, and appeared in Federal court on Friday. He is being held without bond until his next scheduled court date.

Increased Security for Waukegan HS Campus After Threat

(Waukegan, IL) Threats found written at both Waukegan High School campuses will lead to tighter security. One threat was found written on a bathroom wall at the Washington Street campus on Monday. Officials say it mentioned specific dates, leading Waukegan Police to increased their planned presence both today and tomorrow. The other alleged threat was discovered on a whiteboard at the Brookside campus. Officials wouldn’t specify what was said, but say the message led to a security sweep. Authorities say while the messages usually are not credible in nature, in today’s day and age, you have to take these kinds of situations seriously.