WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/17/18

Lindenhurst Death During Botched Robbery

Vander Tuuk 10-17-18

(Lindenhurst, IL) One man is dead, another has been charged after a botched robbery in Lindenhurst. Police say Michael Zachery and a man from Chicago drove to Lake County early on Tuesday morning with the intent of purchasing a firearm. Just after arriving, officials say the duo tried to rob the firearm seller, and hit the victim repeatedly with a hammer. That victim then shot and killed the 34-year-old Chicago man, while others held Zachery until authorities arrived. The victim in the case was hospitalized, treated and released, but is facing no charges. The deceased Chicago man’s identity will likely be released later on Wednesday…and the 23-year-old Zachery is in the Lake County Jail on charges of first-degree murder (for his involvement in the crime that resulted in a death) and armed robbery.

Jury to Determine Mental Fitness of “Demon Dad”

Vander Tuuk 10-17-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jury will decide the mental fitness of a Waukegan man who is accused of locking his own daughter in a basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon. Randy Swopes made the request after a doctor assessed him in the Lake County Jail, and determined that he was unfit for trial. Swopes is expected to represent himself during his criminal proceedings, but by rule, he will not be able to represent himself at the mental fitness trial. The 48-year-old, and his wife Katherine each face similar charges after their 10-year-old daughter was discovered locked in squalor in their home earlier this year. Katherine is currently free on bond, while Randy Swopes remains jailed on a 750-thousand-dollar bond. The mental fitness trial is currently scheduled for October 28th.

Mundelein Student Charged After Threat List Recovered

Vander Tuuk 10-17-18

(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein say an attempt at humor gone bad last week, has led to the arrest of a 14-year-old high school student. Authorities say the unnamed student was allegedly compiling a list of people he had planned to hurt. He claims the list was just an attempt at a joke, but police and school officials didn’t see it that way. All students on the list were reportedly interviewed, as was the suspect 14-year-old. He was then referred to the juvenile system on a felony charge of disorderly conduct. School discipline was also said to be taken, though that punishment has not been made public.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 10-17-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Davion M. Miller is wanted in Lake County on a 32-thousand-dollar warrant for failure to appear on charged of public indecency and lewd exposure. He is described as a 27-year-old black male, about 5’9”, 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Mille or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222…or go online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Rauner, Pritzker release partial 2017 tax returns

Associated Press 10-17-18

CHICAGO (AP) Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic governor candidate J.B. Pritzker each reported income of roughly $55 million last year. Rauner and Pritzker released partial copies of their 2017 tax returns Tuesday. Rauner’s filing shows he and his wife reported about $54 million in state taxable income and $52.7 million in federal adjusted gross income. They paid $13.9 million in federal income taxes and $2.1 million in state income tax. Pritzker and his wife reported state taxable income of about $55 million and federal adjusted gross income of $41.1 million. They paid $17.3 million in federal taxes and about $2.4 million in state taxes. Neither candidate has released his full returns or provided detailed documentation on the source of his income or deductions.

After 2016 hack, Illinois says election system secure

Associated Press 10-17-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois officials have a message for voters this election season: Your vote is safe. State Board of Elections chairman William Cadigan said voters should rest assured that their Nov. 6 tallies “will be securely counted.” Vigilance has been increased since the state’s voter database was hacked in July 2016. The download of data from 90,000 voters did not affect the election but was part of a federal indictment of Russian intelligence agents last summer. Cadigan says three elections board cybersecurity experts are watching for any irregularities. Defense Department experts with the Illinois National Guard are also on call and within an hour’s travel of any election site with trouble