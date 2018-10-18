WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/18/18

Bond Set, Shooting Victim ID’ed in Lindenhurst Case

Vander Tuuk 10-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set for the surviving suspect in a botched robbery this week in Lindenhurst. 23-year-old Michael Zachery of Evanston is in the Lake County Jail on a 5-million-dollar bond, charged with both first-degree murder and armed robbery. Authorities say both Zachery and 34-year-old Joseph McHaney of Chicago drove to the 300 block of Teal Road early Tuesday morning with the intent of purchasing a firearm. Just after arriving, officials say the duo tried to rob the firearm seller, and hit the victim repeatedly with a hammer. That victim then shot and killed McHaney, while others held Zachery until authorities arrived. Lake County Coroner’s Officials say the Chicago man died to injuries sustained by gunshots. The actual shooter was injured during the incident, but is facing no charges.

Zion Shooting Suspect Arrested

Vander Tuuk 10-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) A suspect in a summer shooting in Zion has been found and arrested. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say Rahsaan Carr of North Chicago was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, as well as aggravated battery stemming from a June 23rd incident in which someone was shot at a party. Authorities searched Carr’s residence in September, finding a gun, but not their suspect. Then on Tuesday, the 42-year-old was located entering a vehicle in North Chicago…and was quickly apprehended. Carr is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 2-million-dollar bond.

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Zion Murder

Vander Tuuk 10-18-18

(Zion, IL) A Zion man has pleaded not guilty in connection to the murder of another Zion man. Back on September 5th, Shane Colella was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his home in the 1600 block of 19th Street. An investigation led to Frank Farella as the main suspect. The motive for the shooting still hasn’t been detailed by police or prosecutors. Farella is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 5-million-dollar bond, but is also on federal probation for a conviction back in 2011. The 54-year-old is due back in court on November 19th.

Workers sue Pritzker campaign after seeking $7.5M to settle

Associated Press 10-18-18

CHICAGO (AP) Ten current and former staffers are suing Democratic Illinois governor candidate J.B. Pritzker’s campaign, saying they were harassed and discriminated against because of their race. The businessman’s campaign said Wednesday the lawsuit was filed after they rejected a settlement offer to pay $7.5 million in damages.

The African-American and Latino staffers said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that they were forced to work in unsafe areas and offered “no meaningful opportunity for advancement.” Pritzker says “This is not true.” Running mate Juliana Stratton, who’s African-American, said “we are not afraid to litigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”