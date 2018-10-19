WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/19/18

K9 Dax Strikes Again

Vander Tuuk 10-19-18

(Gurnee, IL) A man who fled a domestic battery call near Gurnee was tracked down thanks to a Lake County Sheriff’s K9 officer. The incident took place on Thursday morning around 2:30 when officials were called to the 18-thousand block of West Ash Drive in the Grandwood Park neighborhood. Deputies learned that Lonnie Henderson had fled the scene after breaking into an ex-acquaintance’s home then allegedly choking and beating her. K9 Dax was called in and tracked the suspect to a nearby marshy area. Sheriff’s officials say one bark from Dax was enough for the 39-year-old to surrender without further incident. Henderson now faces several charges including aggravated domestic battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.

Deerfield Man Gets Grand Jury Indictment in Wife’s Murder

Vander Tuuk 10-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Jury has approved several charges against a Deerfield man accused of killing his wife. Gary Kamen now faces 5 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and 2 counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the death of Karen Kamen. The 53-year-old was reportedly handcuffed, tortured and stabbed several times on September 21st. Gary Kamen called police himself, after finding his wife unresponsive…she died the following day. The 55-year-old is currently being held on a 10-million-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail. He will be arraigned next week.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 10-19-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Brittany A. Felleti is wanted in Lake County on a 20-thousand-dollar warrant for attempted possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a 26-year-old white female, about 5’8”, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with more information on Felleti, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit a tip online a P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

All Illinois Catholic dioceses targeted in sex abuse lawsuit

Associated Press 10-19-18

CHICAGO (AP) Four people who say they were sexually abused decades ago by five priests in parishes across Illinois are suing every diocese in the state for the abuse itself and what they say is a widespread and ongoing scheme to cover up clergy abuse. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Chicago alleges the abuse by the priests — three of whom are still alive and in the priesthood — took place between the early 1970s and the late 1990s. The suit claims all dioceses have participated in concealing sexual abuse from both the public and law enforcement. The lawsuit seeking to compel church leaders to turn over the names of every priest accused of sexual abuse comes weeks after a similar one was filed in California.

Court: Warrant needed for drug-dog search at apartment door

Associated press 10-19-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a police canine’s detection of drugs outside an apartment door in an unlocked building is an unlawful search. The court ruled 4-3 Thursday that the common area outside any apartment door is a legal part of a home. Justice Thomas Kilbride’s opinion determined that police need a warrant before a drug-sniffing dog can search it. The court previously held such a search in a locked building was unconstitutional. Justice Bob Thomas was one of three members dissenting. He says there’s no expectation of privacy in the common areas of a multi-unit building.

Illinois lawmaker works on sports gambling bill

Associated Press 10-19-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois lawmaker says a bill to legalize sports gambling in the state likely won’t be put before the General Assembly until next year. Democratic Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie says he’s working on the sports betting bill. Lang says lawmakers likely won’t take up the bill in earnest until a new General Assembly is seated in January. Lang says he’s working to address issues such as where sports wagering will be allowed, how much it will be taxed and how to keep phone wagering secure. Opponents fear legalizing sports betting will cause an increase in problem gamblers. Lang says gambling addiction will occur regardless and sports gambling should be regulated and taxed. Lang says sports gambling funds could help pay pension debt or fund a capital program.