WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/2/18

Man Arrested for Groping Woman at Wal-Mart

Vander Tuuk 10-2-18

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch say a man was arrested, after his photo appeared on social media. Brandon Perez is accused of grabbing a 34-year-old woman’s genitals and making sexually charged comments on Sunday at the Antioch Wal-Mart. The victim in the case was able to snap cellphone pictures of the suspect, and those photos were posted on social media. Within 12 hours, police said they received a tip, and arrested Perez. The 21-year-old is facing one misdemeanor count of battery. He’s currently free on bond, and due back in court later this month.

Death Investigation Deerfield

Vander Tuuk 10-2-18

(Deerfield, IL) Police in Deerfield are performing a death investigation. Officials say a man was found unresponsive on Monday morning in a retention pond near the 500 block of Lake-Cook Road. The man was taken to the Highland Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No identification has been made at this point, but the man was said to be a Deerfield resident in his early 60’s. Authorities say there were no outward signs of foul play. The Lake County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy, and though the official cause of death has yet to be released, officials say it looks like it was a drowning. The investigation is ongoing.

Hillary Clinton campaigns for governor hopeful JB Pritzker

Associated Press 10-2-18

CHICAGO (AP) Hillary Clinton has campaigned for gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker during a stop in Chicago. Clinton joined a round table discussion on leadership Monday with Pritzker, his running mate state Rep. Juliana Stratton and a group of high school students. Pritzker is trying to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner, who’s considered one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents seeking re-election this fall. Clinton was born and raised in Illinois, and carried the state in the 2016 presidential election. Pritzker was a top donor to Clinton’s presidential bids. Last week Pritzker contributed $20 million to his own campaign, bringing the total he’s given his campaign to over $146 million.