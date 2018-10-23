WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/23/18

Accident Leaves One Injured, Retirement Home Damaged

Vander Tuuk 10-23-18

(Fox Lake, IL) An elderly woman was injured, and a Fox Lake retirement home was damaged after a Monday morning accident. The incident occurred when a 77-year-old woman’s vehicle hopped a curb and hit a support post for a balcony at the Thomas Place retirement complex. The woman was transported to the hospital, but her injuries were not believed to be serious. The monetary amount of the damage to the building is unknown, but doesn’t appear to be too extensive. The incident is being chalked up to accidental acceleration.

Sheriff: Telemarketing Scam Continues

Vander Tuuk 10-23-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing telemarketing scheme. The scammers are identifying themselves as representatives of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and are soliciting for donations/and or pledges via mailings and phone calls. Sheriff’s officials say they do not make phone calls or send mailings asking for money from the public. Authorities say they continue to work with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office to try and put an end to the scheme.

Democrat Pritzker gives $15M more for Illinois governor bid

Associated Press 10-23-18

CHICAGO (AP) Democrat J.B. Pritzker has donated $15 million more to his campaign for Illinois governor, pushing his self-financing total to $161.5 million. Both Pritzker and incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner have been largely funding their own campaigns. The Hyatt Hotel heir is outpacing Rauner, who has given about $68 million toward his re-election campaign. Pritzker’s new donation extends his national self-financing mark over former eBay executive Meg Whitman, who gave $144 million toward her unsuccessful 2010 Republican campaign for California governor. Pritzker’s campaign says he has also given about $19 million toward helping other Democratic candidates around the state.