WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/24/18

Man Struck and Killed By Vehicle in Round Lake Beach

Vander Tuuk 10-24-18

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Round Lake Beach. Police say the unidentified 67-year-old was hit by a southbound vehicle as he walked his bike across Route 83 near Monaville Road around 7 o’clock on Monday night. The man was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville but pronounced dead a short time after arrival. At this point no charges, nor citations have been handed out to the offending vehicle’s driver, a 26-year-old Lindenhurst woman. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Barrington Latest to Change Smoking Age to 21

Vander Tuuk 10-24-18

(Barrington, IL) Barrington is the latest Lake County town to up the age for purchasing tobacco products. Trustees voted unanimously this week to bump up the smoking age from 18 to 21, joining other towns like Lincolnshire, Highland Park and Vernon Hills. Officials say they were urged to make the change by a group of Barrington High School students, who say the effort may help curb teen smoking. Critics of the plan say even though the purchasing age has been bumped up in several Lake County towns, it remains legal to possess tobacco products at the age of 18. An effort to increase the statewide purchasing age for tobacco products was vetoed by Governor Bruce Rauner over the summer.