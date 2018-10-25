WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/25/18

Grayslake Man Charged in Pair of Bank Robberies

Vander Tuuk 10-25-18

(Chicago, IL) A Grayslake man is facing federal charges, after being connected to a pair of Lake County bank robberies. The FBI says Rajko Bozic has been implicated, though not charged in a December, 2017 bank robbery in Deerfield. He has been charged in connection with a January bank robbery in Lake Forest. In each case, the 35-year-old is accused of using a note to a teller to demand money…a weapon was implied, but not shown in the Lake Forest incident. Authorities say cell phone tower data and surveillance photos were key in making their arrest. Bozic is currently free on bond with a pre-trial hearing set for today (Thursday).

Man ID’ed in Round Lake Beach Pedestrian Fatality

Vander Tuuk 10-25-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man struck and killed by a vehicle in Round Lake Beach has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Francisco Suarez Lopez died of multiple traumatic injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Monday night, near Route 83 and Monaville Road. Police say the 67-year-old was walking his bike across the street when he was hit. The driver of the offending vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Lindenhurst is not facing any charges at this point. The incident, however, remains under investigation.

Lawyer for Lake Villa Murder Suspect Wants Separate Trials

Vander Tuuk 10-25-18

(Waukegan, IL) The lawyer for one of two suspects accused of killing a Lake Villa man, wants the pair to have separate trial. Both Buddy Johnson and Jordan Toney are facing first-degree murder charges in the July death of 58-year-old Jerry Griffith. Johnson’s attorney says she plans to file a motion to get duo separate trials, but didn’t give any reasons why. As it stands the pair are facing a trial date of March 11th. The 19-year-old Toney is expected for a pre-trial hearing in December, while the 20-year-old Johnson is due in front of the same judge in January. Both are being held in the Lake County Jail on 5-million-dollar bonds.

Court rules against Rauner in AFSCME contract dispute

Associated Press 10-25-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois appellate court has ruled that a state labor board erred when it declared that Gov. Bruce Rauner’s negotiations with a state labor union were at a standstill. The ruling by the Fourth District Appellate Court sends the issue back to the Illinois State Labor Relations Board. The board decided in November 2016 that talks between the Republican administration and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 was at “impasse.” That meant that Rauner could impose employment conditions on the 30,000 state employees and the union could strike. The appellate court found that the labor board wrongly failed to follow established practice in determining impasse. The two sides have been without a contract since July 2015.