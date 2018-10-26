WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/26/18

Man Gets Prison for DUI Crash That Killed Arizona Woman

Vander Tuuk 10-26-18

(Waukegan, IL) An Antioch man is on his way to prison for the next 15-years, after a DUI crash that killed an Arizona woman. Kenneth Malanowski pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death and failure to report a crash involving death. The most serious charge of reckless homicide was dropped against the 42-year-old, in exchange for the guilty plea. The November 2017 crash killed 26-year-old Stephanie Dokken, who was a former Lake County resident, that was in town visiting family for Thanksgiving.

Deerfield Man Pleads Not Guilty in Wife’s Murder

Vander Tuuk 10-26-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Deerfield man has pleaded not guilty to several charges in the death of his wife. Gary Kamen is facing several counts of first-degree murder, sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in the September death of Karen Kamen. The 55-year-old is accused of handcuffing his wife, then sexually assaulting her, before stabbing her several times. She died of her injuries the day after the incident. If convicted, Kamen will likely face life in prison. He’s currently being held on a 10-million-dollar bond.

Zion/Sheriff Collaboration Leads to Several Arrests

Vander Tuuk 10-26-18

(Zion, IL) A collaborative effort between the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Zion Police Department is yielding results. Over the last five weeks the two agencies have worked in areas said to be hubs of repeated criminal activity. During the operation seven handguns were seized as well as illegal drugs, and 14 individuals were taken into custody and charged. Those suspects ranged in age from a 17-year-old juvenile to a 40-year-old wanted for murder out of Mississippi. Officials say they will still engage in extra patrols, and that they are currently determining their joint plans moving forward.

Former Vernon Hills Soccer Coach Gets Prison for Sex Assault of Students

Vander Tuuk 10-26-18

(Waukegan, IL) A former soccer coach at the Vernon Hills High School will be spending some time in prison. Cori Beard pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of criminal sexual assault of a victim under 17, as well as attempted criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors say she abused two male students at points between November of 2015 and February of this year, as she coached both freshman boys and girls soccer at the High School. A Lake County Judge slapped the 29-year-old with 6-years in prison and two years of probation. She must also undergo mental health and substance abuse screenings, and will put on the sex offender list for the rest of her life