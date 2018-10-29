WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/29/18

Two Arrested for Robbing FedEx Driver, One for Fake Robbery Call

Vander Tuuk 10-29-18

(Mundelein, IL) Two Chicago men and a juvenile have been arrested for incidents that Mundelein Police believe to be related. The Chicago men, identified as 18-year-old Terrance James and 19-year-old Rashawn Jacox, are accused of a strong arm robbery of a FedEx driver last Thursday near an apartment complex on Washington Blvd. As police investigated that crime, a call came in about a man with a gun robbing a nearby Rosati’s Pizza restaurant. A large police presence gathered on the scene, but eventually determined it to be a false call. Back at the FedEx robbery scene, an officer apprehended a 16-year-old, and a short investigation showed that his phone had recently placed a call to the pizza restaurant. Authorities believe the call was to try and distract police from the robbery incident. The 16-year-old has been charged with disorderly conduct. James and Jacox have been charged with robbery.

Two Injured in Wauconda Accident

Vander Tuuk 10-29-18

(Wauconda, IL) Two women were injured after a weekend crash in Wauconda. Police say the incident took place late Saturday morning when a 21-year-old woman blew a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Anderson Road. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say that vehicle then hit an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old heading northbound on Route 59. Despite heavy damage to both vehicles, both women were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The 21-year-old at fault was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

Study: Increasing minimum wage would benefit Illinois

Associated Press 10-29-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A study by an Illinois nonprofit says raising the state’s minimum wage would help some residents out of poverty and increase economic activity. The Illinois Economic Policy Institute examined what would happen if the state raised minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $10, $13 or $15 an hour. The study found increases would affect between 353,000 and 1.4 million workers, and grow the economy by between $5 billion and $19 billion a year. Critics of raising minimum wage say it would cause low-income workers to lose jobs or have fewer hours. Lawmakers last year approved a bill that would gradually raise Illinois’ minimum wage to $15 an hour. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the measure.