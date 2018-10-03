WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/3/18

Man Arrested for Pointing Rifle at Police

Vander Tuuk 10-3-18

(Lake Villa, IL) A Lake Villa Township man is in trouble, after what started as a simple noise complaint. Sheriff’s officials were called early Tuesday morning on reports of a man having his TV so loud, that neighbors could hear it across the street. Deputies attempted to make contact with the television offender, but he reportedly ignored their knocks. That’s when the man identified as Frank Frano left the room, came back with a shotgun, and reportedly pointed it at the door where the deputies were knocking. They retreated, and demanded he drop the weapon. After negotiating over the phone, Frano came out peacefully, and was taken into custody. The 58-year-old is facing charges of disorderly conduct. He is currently free on bond, and due back in court later this month.

8 Unit Apartment Fire in Gurnee

Vander Tuuk 10-3-18

(Gurnee, IL) An apartment building fire in Gurnee left one animal dead, and several residents displaced. The blaze was called in Monday night in the 5-hundred block of Gillings Drive. Several area departments assisted Gurnee fire in putting out the flames. One cat died in the incident, but no humans were injured. The 8-unit building was said to suffer from heavy damage, and the landlord is said to be looking for long term solutions for the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Crimestoppers 1

Vander Tuuk 10-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Kenneth R Johnson is wanted in Lake County on a 35-thousand-dollar warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving on a revoked license. He is described as a 29-year-old white male, about 6’3”, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Johnson, or any other Crimestopers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit a tip at www.P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Crimestoppers 2

Vander Tuuk 10-3-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Robert A. Van Dyke is wanted in Lake County on a 30-thousand-dollar warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license/DUI. He is described as a 53-year-old white male, about 5’5”, 140 pounds with a bald head and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Van Dyke, or any other Crimestopers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit a tip at www.P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Pritzker to repay $331,000 in toilet ‘scheme’

Associated Press 10-3-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Democratic nominee for Illinois governor says he will repay the Cook County treasurer more than $330,000 worth of property-tax breaks he received in what an investigator called a “scheme to defraud” taxpayers. Campaign officials for J.B. Pritzker say he will repay the county by the end of next week. He will pay nearly $133,000 for refunds for 2012, 2013 and 2014. He will also pay nearly $199,000 for additional tax savings for 2015 and 2016. The Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard alleged in a report that Pritzker family members and an associate made “false representations” in sworn affidavits about the condition of a Chicago mansion the Pritzkers own. The report says the candidate’s wife M.K. Pritzker asked contractors to remove toilets so it could be deemed “uninhabitable” before a property-value reassessment.