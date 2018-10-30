WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/30/18

Former NC Chief to Trial

Vander Tuuk 10-30-18

(Waukegan, IL) The often delayed trial of a former North Chicago Police Chief looks like it will finally get underway. Michael Newsome waived his right to a jury trial on Monday, paving the way for a bench trial, likely in January. Newsome is accused of stealing drug forfeiture finds from the North Chicago Police Department, and using them for personal items such as car payments, home repairs and schooling for his children. The charges were originally filed in 2012, but the case has been delayed several times for various reasons. Newsome faces charges of felony theft, theft of government property, official misconduct and misapplication of funds. He is currently free on a 25-thousand-dollar bond.

Former Sheriff Del Re Dies

Vander Tuuk 10-30-18

(Mundelein, IL) Long time former Lake County Sheriff Gary Del Re has died. According to family, the veteran law enforcement official was found dead at his Mundelein home on Sunday, and likely died in his sleep. Del Re served as the Lake County Sheriff from 1996, until his ouster by current Sheriff Mark Curran in 2006. The 69-year-old started his law enforcement career as a Buffalo Grove Police officer, before become an undersheriff, and eventually gaining the top cop role. He was also the co-founder and the first commander of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, which started back in 1992, and continues to operate to this day.

Obama, 2 Native Americans top ‘minority trailblazers’ list

Associated Press 10-30-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The nation’s first black president has topped the list of “minority trailblazers” chosen in the Illinois Top 200 project as part of the state’s bicentennial. Barack Obama was a community organizer in Chicago and served as state senator and U.S. senator before winning the White House in 2008. The online voters’ choices were announced Monday as part of Illinois’ 200th birthday on Dec. 3. Obama was followed by two Native Americans. Black Hawk was a Sauk warrior who fought white America’s expansion into Illinois. Chief Keokuk was a rival who gave up land to settlers to avoid bloodshed. Harold Washington and Patricia Roberts Harris followed. Washington was Chicago’s first black mayor and Harris was the first black woman to serve as ambassador and cabinet member under President Jimmy Carter.

Illinois launches testing program for autonomous vehicles

Associated Press 10-30-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Department of Transportation has begun a statewide initiative among multiple government agencies to develop a testing program for connected and autonomous vehicles. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an executive order last week directing IDOT to develop a program called “Autonomous Illinois ” to keep it ahead in research on the emerging safety technologies. The order requires IDOT to supervise a program that requires an automated car to have a driver at the steering wheel able to take control if necessary. Connected cars are those equipped with internet or wireless networks capable of sharing information to benefit a driver. Autonomous Illinois will recruit communities that want to test the technologies with local industry, universities or other organizations. Private organizations will assist in planning infrastructure, data and support needs for testing.