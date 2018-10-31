WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/31/18

Lake County Pilot OK After Crashing Plane in Wisconsin

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-31-18

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials say the Lake County pilot of an ultralight seaplane that crashed into Camp Lake, swam to shore and hitched a ride home without contacting authorities. Kenosha Sheriff David Beth says a woman walking her dog saw the wreckage in the lake late Monday and called police. Fire and rescue units, along with the county dive team, responded to look for a possible victim. The pilot, identified as 78-year-old Donald Fechtner of Antioch, was eventually tracked to his Lake County home and was not injured. He said he didn’t contact authorities after the crash because he didn’t feel it was that big of a deal. The Department of Natural Resources and FAA are investigating, but no criminal charges are being recommended.

Barrington Fire Leaves Three Units Destroyed

Vander Tuuk 10-31-18

(Barrington, IL) A fire at a small apartment building in Barrington has left several people displaced. The blaze broke out Tuesday morning at the 3-unit building in the 300 block of East Russell Street. Several officials arrived on scene, and after making sure no one was trapped, got the flames under control in just under a half an hour. One resident was slightly injured, but was treated on scene. One apartment was said to sustain major damage, while the other two suffered mainly smoke damage. The whole building, however, has been declared uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it didn’t appear to be suspicious.

Illinois attorney general hopefuls pledge records access

Associated Press 10-31-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Candidates for the Illinois attorney general are pledging to tackle a backlog of appeals on denied public-records requests. The attorney general’s public access counselor was created in 2010 to referee bureaucrats’ rejections under the Freedom of Information Act. But the PAC had over 2,300 FOIA cases pending as of Oct. 12, with 1,300 at least three years old. A spokeswoman said Tuesday the number of open appeals is down to 1,900. Democratic attorney general hopeful Kwame Raoul says potential solutions include hiring more staff and changes in law to reduce denials. Republican Erika Harold suggests more staff and more binding opinions, as they have the force of law and set precedent.