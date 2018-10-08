WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/8/18

Warrant Sweep Nets Several

Vander Tuuk 10-8-18

(Waukegan, IL) A collaborative effort between the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants team, and several local and federal law enforcement agencies led to over 20 arrests. The warrant sweep, dubbed “Operation Safe Communities” was designed to nab felony and misdemeanor fugitives across Lake County. In the end, 22 people were arrested on various charges from possession and retail theft, to robbery and domestic battery. The subjects ranged in age from 18 to 53, and included residents of Waukegan, Round Lake Beach, Gurnee, Fox Lake, Zion and more. Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran called the operation a “terrific example of countywide law enforcement working together to keep Lake County Safe.”

Report: Medical marijuana use up 80 percent in Illinois

Associated Press 10-8-18

CHICAGO (AP) An Illinois Department of Public Health report says medical marijuana use is up more than 80 percent in the state. More than 46,000 people have used medical marijuana in Illinois this year. Almost 75 percent of patients are more than 40 years old. The report says the most common conditions treated are PTSD, fibromyalgia and cancer. Other common qualifying conditions are spinal cord disease and injuries, traumatic brain injuries and post-concussion syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Gov. Bruce Rauner recently signed into law a measure that allows medical marijuana to be prescribed instead of opioid painkillers. The law also eliminates the fingerprint and criminal background check requirements that delayed applications.