WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/9/18

Alligator-like animal found in Lake Michigan near Chicago

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-9-18

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A wildlife worker says a four-foot long caiman found in Lake Michigan would’ve been lucky to live a couple more weeks. The alligator-like animal was spotted Monday morning by a kayaker fishing for salmon near Waukegan. That kayaker said he was shocked by the discovery and called in animal control. Those workers helped rescue the caiman, whose mouth was taped shut, and transported it to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest. Curator Rob Carmichael says the caiman wouldn’t have survived much longer as the lake is getting colder. Carmichael says it is unknown how long the caiman was in the lake. Officials believe the animal was a pet that was abandoned.

Moving company says it found some of military family’s goods

Associated Press 10-9-18

(North Chicago, IL) A moving company says it has found some furniture belonging to a Navy family featured in an Associated Press article about problems military personnel have during transfers. Joe Ambrose, a manager at Illinois-based Shur-Way Moving, said Monday that furniture and a TV belonging to Petty Officer 1st Class William Mayes were found and delivered last week. He said the search for the remainder is ongoing. Mayes’s wife, Traci, said the family’s sentimental goods such as photographs, family letters and heirlooms remain missing. The family moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago back in August. About 400,000 American military members and civilian employees will move this year with their families, and there have been widespread complaints about missing and damaged goods.