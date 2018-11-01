WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/01/18

Warrants Team Nabs Offender

Vander Tuuk 11-1-18

(Waukegan, IL)) A Waukegan man is behind bars, after being arrested on numerous outstanding warrants. Arturo Torres II was wanted in Lake County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and failure to appear on charges of residential burglary, as well as failure to report a change of address as a sexual offender. The 24-year-old was located Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of Baldwin Road in Waukegan, and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 2-million-dollar bond. He’s due in court in mid-November.

Four Arrested in Car Burglaries

Vander Tuuk 11-1-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say four people were arrested in connection to vehicle break-in’s near Gurnee. Between October 29th and 30th, 18 vehicles were burglarized in the Grandwood Park area. An investigation led authorities to a Waukegan motel, and two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody. Items were found on the suspects that were reported stolen from the vehicles. The adults, 18-year-old Jevon Anderson and 20-year-old Kevion Minor (both from Chicago) are each facing charges of aggravated identity theft, identity theft, receiving lost or mislaid credit cards. Minor is also facing a charge of theft. Charges are said to be pending against the two juveniles, who were only identified as a 15-year-old Warren Township girl and a 16-year-old Zion girl.

Fatal Bike/Car Accident in Round Lake Beach

Vander Tuuk 11-1-18

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man is dead after his bicycle was his by a vehicle in Round Lake Beach. Police say the incident happened on Tuesday night when the 56-year-old was struck near Fairfield Road and Hillside Drive. The unidentified man was transported from the scene to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said an autopsy showed the cause of death of be multiple traumatic injuries sustained during the incident. The driver of the offending vehicle, a 41-year-old Lake Villa man, stayed at the scene and is said to be cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

Trick or Treat Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 11-1-18

(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are looking for a vehicle that hit a trick-or-treater, then fled. The hit and run took place around 6 o’clock on Wednesday night when the vehicle jumped a curb in the 200 block of Pond Ridge Road, hit a mailbox, and a 10-year-old boy, then sped away from the scene. The boy was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. Police say they are looking for a grey Nissan or Lexus 4-door sedan with front end passenger side damage. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Libertyville Police Department.

Woman who locked child in basement wants visitation

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-1-18

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) A Waukegan woman who, along with her husband, is accused of confining their daughter to their basement is seeking visitation rights to her children. Katherine Swopes is free on bond, but confined to her home with a no-contact order regarding her children. The 49-year-old and her husband, Randy Swopes, are charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint for keeping their 10-year-old daughter in a basement room for months…claiming that she was possessed by a demon. After their arrests, DCFS took their four minor children into protective custody. The daughter found in the basement was hospitalized and then placed in foster care. During a hearing on Wednesday, Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti postponed the visitation issue until at least Dec. 5.