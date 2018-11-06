WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/06/18

Election Day

Vander Tuuk 11-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) The polls are now open in the 2018 midterm elections. For those Lake County residents that didn’t vote early, or absentee…the polls will remain open until 7 o’clock tonight. All statewide offices such as Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State are up for election this time around, as well as both U.S and State Representative spots. Lake County wide races to be decided include Clerk, Treasurer, Sheriff and Regional Superintendent of Schools.

One Victim ID’ed, Search For Other Victim Suspended

Vander Tuuk 11-6-18

(Highland Park, IL) A victim of a drowning in Lake Michigan has been identified, while the search for a woman missing in the water goes on. The deceased male, now identified as 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek, Jr., from northwest suburban Itasca…was part of a small group of people attempting a cold weather swim in Lake Michigan on Sunday near Highland Park. High winds made for high waves and treacherous conditions in the water. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says an autopsy showed Wlosek’s cause of death to be drowning, though further tests are pending. A 52-year-old female, now identified as Lena Lemesh of Elgin, was swept away by the currents during the same event, and searches on both Sunday and Monday (yesterday) have turned up no signs of her. The Park Avenue Beach, where the swim took place, is marked as a “no swimming” beach, and is mainly used as a boat launch.

Lowes to Close Gurnee Location

Vander Tuuk 11-6-18

(Gurnee, IL) Another major retailer is closing several stores. Home improvement chain Lowes announced that they will be closing 51 locations, including the one in Gurnee near Grand Avenue and Rollins Road. The closure is expected to take place by this coming February, and though some employees will be out of a job, the company says they will look to relocate as many as possible. The chain says they are looking to maximize on their more profitable locations, at the expense of stores they consider to be “underperforming.” The only other Lowes in Lake County is in Vernon Hills, which has survived the cut, as did the nearby Northbrook and Kenosha locations.

Gliniewicz Case Back to Lake County Court

Vander Tuuk 11-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) The case of a widow accused of helping her police officer husband embezzle money, before he staged his suicide, is heading back to the Lake County Court. Melodie Gliniewicz is facing several charges related to her husband’s September 2015 death. Fox Lake Lt. Joe Gliniewicz killed himself, staging it to look like he was killed in the line of duty, while attempting to hide his embezzlement from the Fox Lake Explorers program. The biggest issue in the case is emails and texts between husband and wife, which a Lake County Judge ruled, cannot be used at trial. An appellate court has sent that decision back, saying Judge James Booras should have re-opened the ruling after a waiver signed by Melodie Gliniewicz in 2015 was discovered. That waiver allowed investigators access to her phone. There is no timetable for a new hearing on the appellate court ruling, and no trial date has been set.

Zion HUD Agent Shooting Ruled Justified

Vander Tuuk 11-6-18

(Zion, IL) The shooting of a Waukegan man by a federal agent in Zion, has been deemed justified. Illinois State Police and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Dishon McBride pointed a weapon at HUD special agent Andrea Warne, and attempted to rob her, as she was in her vehicle back in March. Warne pulled her own weapon and fired a single shot through her car window, hitting and killing the 19-year-old suspect. McBride’s weapon turned out to be a replica of a semi-automatic handgun. Officials determined that Agent Warne only fired when she believed her life to be in imminent danger. Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim expressed condolences to McBride’s family, and thanked Illinois State Police for their thorough investigation.

First lady Diana Rauner kicks off ‘Holiday Hero Drive’

Associated Press 11-6-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is encouraging the sending of greeting cards and socks to service members as part of the 2018 Holiday Hero Drive. Rauner announced the drive Monday, conducted in partnership with the United Service Organizations of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association. Sock donations are featured this year, as participants may send new tan or black boot socks to USO of Illinois officials. They will distribute them to deployed troops as well as veterans in Illinois veterans’ homes. USO Program Director David Darroch says service members are on their feet a lot, and tan and black socks can be worn with any uniform.