WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/12/18

Body Found, Believed to Be Woman Drowned in Lake Michigan

Vander Tuuk 11-12-18

(Highland Park, IL) A body found over the weekend on the shores of Lake Michigan is believed to be that of a woman missing since November 4th. The body was discovered late Saturday morning in Highland Park, just a few miles from where Lena Lamesh and 9 others entered the water at an independent cold water swimming event. Treacherous weather made the swimming difficult, and lead to the drowning death of 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek, Jr. of Itasca. Lamesh was pulled away from the shore, and disappeared. An autopsy on the female body is expected tomorrow, but Coroner’s officials say they have already spoken to the woman’s family, telling them they believe the body to be the 52-year-old Elgin woman.

Proposed veterans cemetery in Illinois raises noise concerns

Associated Press 11-12-18

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) A federal agency’s proposal to build an extension of a national veterans cemetery in South Barrington is drawing concerns about periodic rifle volleys expected at the site. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hopes to acquire 15 acres in the area for an extension of the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. The cemetery is expected to have rifle fire three to five times per weekday to honor veterans as they’re buried. South Barrington Mayor Paula McCombie says that while she supports veterans, the project’s proposed location in a residential district, and isn’t the best spot. McCombie says the VA will first need to gain approval for a zoning change, as the area is currently designated for single-family homes and 1-acre lots.

Illinois police face barriers to mental health treatment

Associated Press 11-12-18

CHICAGO (AP) Advocates say Illinois police are still facing major hurdles when seeking mental health treatment, despite the passage of a state law that aims to remove obstacles and lower the high suicide rate among officers. An Illinois law that took effect in August, prohibits police departments from firing officers whose firearm owner’s identification cards have been revoked following a stay at a mental health facility. Some departments began placing officers whose cards were revoked, on desk duty after the law passed. Advocates say officers must now consider if they want to seek treatment for issues such as post-traumatic stress while being sidelined from their work. State Rep. Michael McAuliffe, who authored the bill, says he may revise it in light of different departments’ interpretations.