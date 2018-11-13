WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/13/18

Sheriff’s K-9’s Credited With Saving Two Lives in One Day

Vander Tuuk 11-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s K-9’s are being credited with saving a pair of troubled individuals in less than 24-hours. Sheriff’s officials say on Sunday afternoon, Round Lake Beach Police requested assistance from K9 Diesel and his handler, to look for a juvenile with a neurobehavioral condition who had fled from his mother’s vehicle. The K-9 was able to locate the boy in a drainage area half up to his waist in mud, about a half mile from where he fled. That boy was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia symptoms. Then just before midnight Sunday, officials were called about a 36-year-old man with mental illness that had last been seen more than 12 hours prior. He was located unresponsive in Waukegan after a search by Sheriff’s K-9 Dax. That man was also hospitalized for treatment of hypothermia symptoms. No further information was released on either case.

Cat Woman to Face Charges

Vander Tuuk 11-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Vernon Hills woman is facing two separate sets of charges, for having over 50 cats in her residence. The 58 felines were discovered in a Maplewood Drive townhome in early October. The cats were taken to Lake County Animal Care & Control, where 4 died, but most were said to be in decent condition. Javorka Laurelle Gasic is facing criminal charges, as well as village citations and permit violations. The 53-year-old is due in court Wednesday on one set of charges, and December 3rd on another. It’s unclear what kind of punishment she faces if found guilty.

Rauner, Pritzker join to celebrate Illinois bicentennial

Associated Press 11-13-18

CHICAGO (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker will make a joint appearance at the state’s Bicentennial celebration Dec. 3. Rauner made the announcement Monday, less than a week after Pritzker defeated him in the election after a bitter campaign. Rauner says the focus should be on the future and “there is no better place to start uniting than at an event that celebrates the greatness of Illinois.” Pritzker says it means celebrating as “one Illinois.” But the bicentennial gala itself will be less great than expected. Poor ticket sales forced the Bicentennial Commission to move the party from the United Center to the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. Bicentennial executive director Stuart Layne says the new venue allows for “a more intimate event.”