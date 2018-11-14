WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/14/18

Demon Dad Unfit For Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of locking his daughter in the basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon, has been found mentally unfit for trial. A Lake County jury heard testimony Tuesday during a rare “fitness trial” that Randy Swopes had asked for, but the judge ultimately made the decision to delay the criminal case. During the fitness trial, a doctor testified that Swopes claimed the girl was held in “isolation” not locked in the basement. The 48-year-old also reportedly claimed that politicians including past and the current president sneaked into his house to sexually assault the girl, and other family members as they slept. He had previously claimed that local judges came to the house to perform blood rituals with his daughter. Tuesday’s ruling means Swopes will be sent to a mental health facility until he is deemed fit for trial. His wife Katherine remains free on bond, but is under a 24-hour curfew.

Official ID on Body Found in Lake Michigan

(Waukegan, IL) An official identification has been made on a body found near Lake Michigan in Highland Park. Lena Lemesh of Elgin was one of two people killed after entering the lake with an independent “cold weather swim” group on November 4th. High winds, and waves made the waters treacherous, and resulted in Lemesh being pulled away from the shore. She was missing for several days before her body was found on November 10th. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says autopsy results showed the 52-year-old’s cause of death to be drowning. 46-year-old Stanislaw Wlosek, Jr. of Itasca also died of drowning during the same event.

Madigan supports Pritzker efforts on marijuana, income tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he supports Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker’s plans to legalize recreational marijuana and create a graduated income tax. The veteran Democrat said he’s had several “very friendly and very productive” conversations with Pritzker since the Democrat beat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in last week’s election. Pritzker believes taxes on legalized marijuana could bring in $700 million to $1 billion a year. The graduated income tax plan, which would tax the wealthier at higher rates, would require a constitutional amendment. Madigan repeatedly clashed with Rauner over the budget and other matters during the Republican’s one term. Madigan declined to speculate on Rauner’s legacy. He says, “I’m just happy that he’s leaving.”

Officials say Lincoln relics go beyond top hat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation are seeking state tourism money to pay off a $9 million debt on a 1,400-piece collection of Lincoln artifacts purchased in 2007. The House tourism committee is questioning officials with the organization about the collection and its value, because of reports about the authenticity of a stovepipe hat purportedly belonging to the 16th president. But officials with the fundraising foundation say there’s more to the collection than the hat. Treasurer Sarah Phelan says a recent appraisal of just 40 of the items showed a fair market value of $10 million. The original loan in 2007 was $23 million. The foundation has paid $13 million toward principal and $8 million in interest. The foundation says if it can’t pay the balance by October 2019, they will have to auction off items.

Pritzker says he’ll move into Illinois governor’s mansion

CHICAGO (AP) Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker says he will live at least part time at the Illinois governor’s mansion in Springfield. Pritzker says that he and his wife will do a lot of commuting to their Chicago home as their 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son will stay at their current schools. The Democrat defeated current Gov. Bruce Rauner in last week’s election and will take office in January. Rauner and first lady Diana Rauner oversaw private fundraising for a roughly $15 million renovation of the governor’s mansion that began in early 2015 and was finished this year. The project included a new roof and HVAC system, and construction of a visitor center for the mansion that was built in 1855.