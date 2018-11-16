WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/16/18

Man Found Guilty in Gurnee Murder

Vander Tuuk 11-16-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who drove from the Wisconsin Dells to Gurnee to confront his ex-wife, has been deemed responsible for her death. David Brocksom claimed self-defense in the September 2015 shooting death of Beata Brocksom…but a Lake County Jury on Thursday found him guilty of first-degree murder. The 46-year-old claimed that he headed to Gurnee from the Dells, after receiving a call from one of his daughters that his ex-wife has abused her. He claimed he was confronted by Beata, who had a gun, and after a struggle it accidentally went off, killing her. Prosecutors painted a much different picture, saying it was a carefully planned murder, and a step-by-step notebook kept by Brocksom, proved that. The jury decision means the Kenosha resident now faces up to life in prison. Sentencing has been set for mid-December.

Armed Robbery Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 11-16-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into an armed robbery. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Green Bay Road. They learned that the victim and suspect had agreed to the sale of an item over the app “Let Go.” When the buyer came to the agreed upon exchange sight, he pulled a gun, took the item and fled on foot. The suspect was described as a black male in his mid 20’s, about 5’10”, 200 pounds. The victim was uninjured. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to call Waukegan Police.

Police Shooting Victim Arrested, Charged

Vander Tuuk 11-16-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was shot by a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, has recovered, and is now facing a laundry list of criminal accusations. Authorities say Angel Lopez was shot on November 2nd after brandishing a weapon at the deputy in the Wadsworth area. At the time, the 23-year-old reportedly attempted to burglarize one car, then tried to escape in a hijacked vehicle, only to crash it. Now that Lopez has been released from the hospital, he faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, armed violence, and more. The Ingleside man was also wanted on a warrant for escape, after failing to report back to Community Based Corrections in April. He was on a 36-month periodic imprisonment sentence at the time. Lopez is now in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond.