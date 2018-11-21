WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/21/18

Waukegan Homicide Investigation

Vander Tuuk 11-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating, after they found a man stabbed to death. Officials received a call on Tuesday morning by a woman who claimed she had just stabbed her husband at their home in the 4400 block of Swallowtail Drive. As authorities arrived, they saw a black SUV leaving the scene, and pursued it to the area of Route 120 and Knight Avenue, where they took a woman into custody. The unidentified 47-year-old was hospitalized with what investigators have described as serious and self-inflicted stab wounds. Meanwhile at the home, a 37-year-old male victim was discovered, and it was determined that he and the now suspect were indeed married. Further information on the case will be released after a Wednesday autopsy. The case is currently being classified as “domestic related.”

New Sheriff, Dems Grab Another Board Seat

Vander Tuuk 11-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) Late arriving and provisional ballots from this month’s mid-term elections have changed a couple major races. With the final tally now in, Democratic Sheriff’s candidate John Idleburg has unseated Mark Curran. Curran says he will likely go forward with a discovery recount, which could eventually lead to a full recount. The other major change came on the Lake County Board where long-time trustee and interim Board Chairman Carol Calabresa lost her District 15 seat to Democrat Jennifer Clark. That victory gives Democrats one more seat, after they captured the board majority on election night.

Pedestrian Killed Near Lindenhurst, ID’ed

Vander Tuuk 11-21-18

(Lindenhurst, IL) A pedestrian killed as she tried to cross a street in the Lindenhurst has been identified. The incident took place on Sunday evening around 5:30 on Route 45 near Falling Waters Drive. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Victoria Sowka was trying to cross 45 when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Waukegan man. The 61-year-old Lindenhurst was pronounced dead at the scene, and died of multiple traumatic injuries. At this point no charges have been filed against the driver. The situation remains under investigation by Lindenhurst Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 11-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Andrew C Squires is wanted in Lake County on a 75-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for identity theft. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’9”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Squires, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online or mobile information through P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Illinois reports 2 cases of Shiga-toxin E. coli

Associated Press 11-21-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Public health officials report that two Illinois residents are among nearly three dozen people affected by a strain of E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday on data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The CDC reports that 32 people in 11 states have been infected with the same Shiga-toxin strain of E. coli. Officials are advising consumers not to eat romaine lettuce and restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell any. People with romaine lettuce in their homes should throw it away even if some of it has been eaten and no one has become sick. This includes whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and mixes that contain romaine.