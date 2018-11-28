WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/28/18

Murder Suspect Representation

Vander Tuuk 11-28-18

(Waukegan, IL) The defense for a Deerfield man charged with murder, says a combination of factors is hampering his ability to represent his client. Gary Kamen is charged in the September torture and stabbing death of his wife Karyn. His attorney claims that because Kamen is on suicide watch at the Lake County Jail, and because of ongoing jail renovations, he hasn’t been able to get as much private time with his client as he needs to properly represent him. The lawyer then asked for more time to meet with the 55-year-old before a hearing on possible relief from the court is granted. The next hearing is now scheduled for December 13, though no trial date has been set.

Zion Car Warming Warning

Vander Tuuk 11-28-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are warning residents, not only in the city, but across Lake County, about a winter problem. In a Facebook post, the Zion Police Department warned residents not to leave their vehicles unattended or unlocked when warming them up in the upcoming winter months. Officials say since the weather turned colder there has been a major uptick in stolen vehicles. Police say many times thieves steal the car as it’s warming up, drive it around for a short time, and abandon it. They also say that in many cases the vehicle is found with damage that has to be fixed at the owner’s expense.

$2M damage-award cap becomes law

Associated Press 11-28-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) People who are harmed or injured because of state government actions are now eligible for damage awards of as much as $2 million. The Illinois House voted 71-36 Tuesday to override a veto on legislation raising the damage cap in the Illinois Court of Claims from $100,000. It now becomes law. State Rep. Al Riley says the measure was inspired by a deadly outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease at a state veterans’ home, which led to the deaths of 14 people since 2015. Republicans argued a massive cap could harm businesses in the state because they’ll have to show they have insurance to cover such large awards. Governor Rauner had used an amendatory veto to limit the cap to $300,000.