WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/29/18

Murder Arrest Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 11-29-18

(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in a Waukegan homicide has been identified, and is now under arrest. Waukegan Police say Ayesha Siddiqui is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of her husband Raoof Siddiqui. The victim was found stabbed to death on November 20th inside his Waukegan home…after police received a call from a woman who claimed she had stabbed her husband. Ayesha Siddiqui was arrested a short time after the call when she allegedly tried to flee the scene. She was then hospitalized with what authorities called self-inflicted stab wounds. The 47-year-old has since recovered, and is now in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond. She is due back in court on December 26th.

Third Lake/Gages Lake Armed Robberies

Vander Tuuk 11-29-18

(Third Lake, IL) A pair of armed robberies in the Warren Township area appear to be the work of the same suspect. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the first incident happened on Sunday just before 3 AM at the Thornton’s gas station at Route 45 and Washington Street.. The second incident took place on Tuesday night around 7 o’clock at the Gages Lake Food and Liquor along Old Gages Lake Road. In each case the suspect description was that of an African American male in his mid 20’s, between 5’9 and 6 feet tall with a medium build. Both robberies were also similar in style. Money was taken in each case, but there were no reported injuries. Anyone with more information on the crimes is being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office

Activist voices opposition to legal Illinois marijuana sales

Associated Press 11-29-18

CHICAGO (AP) An opponent to legal marijuana in Illinois says it will allow white corporate exploitation of minority customers. Chicago activist the Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston on Wednesday called the effort to take over a lucrative illegal market “a gangsta move worthy of Al Capone.” He added “profit is the motive,” in legalizing the drug. Illinois has already decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana. Livingston was joined in voicing opposition to legal marijuana sales by members of Healthy and Productive Illinois. That is a group that opposes legalization and is supported by Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national anti-cannabis organization. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation this summer that expands medical marijuana use to people prescribed opioids. Democrat governor-elect J.B. Pritzker has said he hopes to legalize cannabis soon after he takes office.