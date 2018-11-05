WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/5/18

One Dead, One Missing After Lake Michigan Swim

Vander Tuuk 11-5-18

(Highland Park, IL) One person is dead, another is missing after an incident on Lake Michigan. Officials say 10 people were taking part in an independent “cold weather swim group” on Sunday morning near Highland Park, when a few swimmers started to struggle in the rough conditions. One person, only identified as a 46-year-old Itasca man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person, identified as a 52-year-old Elgin woman is still missing. Strong winds and high waves hampered the search effort as boats were not allowed to enter the water. A shore and helicopter search turned up no sign of the missing woman.

Winthrop Harbor Man Faces Hate Crimes

Vander Tuuk 11-5-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Winthrop Harbor man is behind bars after reportedly making a threatening call to a Jewish synagogue last week. Highland Park police say they worked with state and federal law enforcement to connect Dean West to that call. West is now facing a felony hate crime charge. The 39-year-old is accused of calling the Central Avenue Synagogue last Monday, and making threatening statements, though what was said has yet been detailed by authorities. The incident came just days after a shooter opened fire in a Pennsylvania synagogue, killing 11. West’s bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars.

Obama rallies for Democrats, GOP campaigns across Illinois

Associated Press 11-5-18

CHICAGO (AP) Former President Barack Obama has rallied voters in Chicago to support governor candidate J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats. Obama’s Sunday event at the University of Illinois at Chicago came as Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Republicans campaigned across Illinois before Tuesday’s election. Obama urged the crowd to support a Democratic ticket that includes attorney general candidate and state Sen. Kwame Raoul as well as candidate in close congressional races. Rauner made several stops around the state, finishing with an evening rally in Chicago’s south suburbs.