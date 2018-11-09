WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/9/18

Death of Great Lakes Sailor Under Investigation

Vander Tuuk 11-9-18

(North Chicago, IL) The death of a sailor at the Great Lakes Naval Base last month remains under investigation, even though no foul play is suspected. Joshua Edge was found unresponsive on October the 8th, and was pronounced dead a short time later. Some autopsy results are still pending, but the Lake County Coroner’s Office said opioids were found in Edge’s system. The 24-year-old was from Toledo, Ohio. Shortly after the death was reported, Capt. Mark Meskimen was relieved of his duty as the head of the North Chicago area base’s Training Support Center. NCIS officials haven’t said whether the two events were related, saying only that the sailor’s death remains under investigation.

Wauconda HS Electrical Fire

Vander Tuuk 11-9-18

(Wauconda, IL) A small fire at the Wauconda High School left three people slightly injured and sent one person to the hospital. The small fire was discovered Thursday morning in a locker room. The flames appeared to be coming from an overhead light. Fire officials were called, and students were dismissed for the day. Three school employees suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. A 4th employee had to be hospitalized for a short time, but that victim was released later in the day. Damage from the incident was estimated to be about 30-thousand-dollars.

Pritzker name advisers who will look into Illinois’ finances

Associated Press 11-9-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) J.B. Pritzker has named labor leaders, a former Republican lawmaker and allies of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to a team looking into Illinois’ troubled finances. The governor-elect will be sworn in Jan. 14, and within weeks of taking office will have to deliver a budget proposal to the General Assembly. Illinois’ bill payment backlog stands at $7.5 billion, and there is an estimated $1-plus billion shortfall in the current state budget, and a 220-billion-dollar pension debt. Those pension payments restrict spending on other programs. Among those Pritzker named to his Budget and Innovation Committee on Thursday was former Democratic Comptroller Daniel Hynes, who said the state’s finances will impact everything Pritzker is going to try to accomplish. Pritzker said there are no limitations on what the committee can discuss for dealing with the financial issues. However, it won’t focus on his goal of implementing a graduated income tax in the state.