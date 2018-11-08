WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/9/18

Child Porn Arrest

Vander Tuuk 11-8-18

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein man has been arrested and is now facing child pornography charges. Mundelein Police say Richard Mudd Jr. was flagged after lewd images were reportedly uploaded to his computer. Police, working in conjunction with the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, searched Mudd’s computer, finding several photos and at least one video considered to be illegal in nature. Police then seized other electronic devices which are still being looked into. The 39-year-old currently faces three counts of possession of child porn, though more charges are likely. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 200-thousand-dollar bond.

Pritzker promises campaign finance reform

Associated Press 11-8-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker says voters trust him to clean up government, end conflicts of interest and reform campaign finance laws. The Democrat spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday, fresh off a Tuesday victory over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He says voters didn’t trust Rauner to rid government of corruption. Rauner routinely demonized Pritzker and powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan as corrupt dealmakers. Pritzker spent $171 million of his own money to get elected. He says he will take a comprehensive look at reforming campaign finance laws. That will include considering public financing — an idea floated by Sen. Daniel Biss in the Democratic primary for governor. He also says he will spend his first legislative session working on a balanced budget funded in part with tax revenue from legalizing recreational marijuana.