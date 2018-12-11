WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/11/18

Train Rescue

Vander Tuuk 12-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are being hailed as heroes after saving a young girl from committing suicide by train. Back on December 7th police received a call about a 17-year-old girl that was threatening to commit suicide by stepping in front of a speeding train. Officials located the girl by pinging her cellphone. Upon arriving at the pinged location, Officer Christopher Harris located the girl coming out from behind a mechanical shed and running toward the tracks, as a Metra train approached. Officer Harris was able to tackle and secure the girl, who was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation. Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said he was proud of both his officers and dispatchers, who used all their combined resources to save the young woman’s life.

Man shot as he drives at police, mother’s body discovered

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 12-11-18

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) Authorities just south of the Lake County border, have identified a man shot and killed by police. The shooting happened early Sunday in Palatine. Officials say Leslie Vaughan called 911 to report someone had been killed inside his apartment, and that he was involved. When police arrived, Vaughan sped at them with his vehicle, striking one officer, and a bystander, before slamming into the apartment building. Police say the officer who was struck by the vehicle fatally shot the 51-year-old. A short time later, police discovered the body of 74-year-old Polly Vaughan, the suspect’s mother. Officials say she’d been stabbed multiple times. The reason behind the murder is still being investigated.

Eviction Moratorium for Holidays

Vander Tuuk 12-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) New Lake County Sheriff John Idleberg has announced a moratorium on all evictions for the holiday season. The moratorium is a Sheriff’s Office tradition of sorts, dating back some 10 years now. The eviction ban will go into place on Friday, December 21st and run through January 6th. Sheriff Idleberg said it’s important for families to be allowed to remain together in their homes for the holiday season. Sheriff’s officials say 661 people have faced evictions this year compared to 616 last year.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 12-11-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Patricia L Archibald is wanted in Lake County on a 35-thousand-dollar warrant for violating an order of protection. She is described as a 31-year-old whit female, about 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with more information on Archibald, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit and online or mobile tip at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.