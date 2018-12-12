WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/12/18

Round Lake Shooting

Vander Tuuk 12-12-18

(Round Lake, IL) A shooting in Round Lake has left a pregnant woman severely injured. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 2 o’clock in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say they arrived on scene to find a female in her 20’s with a significant head wound, believed to be from a gunshot. The woman was transferred to the hospital in critical condition…the condition of the unborn child is unknown. Authorities say they believe that all the people involved in the incident are accounted for, including a person of interest. The investigation by Round Lake Police and the Major Crimes Task Force is said to be ongoing.

Zion Search Warrant Arrests

Vander Tuuk 12-12-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a pair of arrests after serving a pair of search warrants. The first warrant was served on December 6th in the 2300 block of Jethro Avenue. Arrested was 27-year-old Devin Dussault, after cocaine was found in his residence. He is now facing varying drug charges. The second warrant was served on December 10th in the 1700 block of Joppa Ave. Drugs and a handgun were said to be found in that residence, leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Kenneth Fitzhugh. He is now facing varying drug and weapons charges. Both suspects were being held in the Lake County Jail without bond.

Man Who Tried to Steal Cop’s Gun, Unfit for Trial

Vander Tuuk 12-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who tried to steal a police officer’s gun, only to get shot by that officer, has been found unfit for trial. Edward Prado is facing charges of aggravated robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault of a peace officer. The multiple counts stem from an incident in December of 2017 where Prado is accused of purchasing a BB gun, then trying to hold up a Waukegan Police Officer for his gun…while right next to the police station. Prado was shot, though his wounds were not life threatening. With the ruling that the suspect is unfit for trial, he will head to a mental health facility in Elgin until deemed fit. A status hearing has been set for January.

Swatting Call in Gurnee Area

Vander Tuuk 12-12-18

(Gurnee, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large police response to a suspicious phone call from the Gurnee area. The call was received early on Tuesday morning, saying a man was threatening to shoot his wife. A large police presence descended on the 17-thousand block of Dawn Court, but it quickly became clear that the male and female inside the home were not involved in any suspicious activity. Sheriff’s officials say they are likely dealing with a case of “swatting,” where someone calls in a phony threat that leads to a large law enforcement response. Investigators say they have a likely source of the phony phone call…but they will continue looking into the matter.

Lake County Board Eliminates Use of County Credit Cards

Vander Tuuk 12-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) The new Lake County Board has issue its first decree, no more county issued credit cards. The issue came to the forefront during the general election season when previous Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor came under investigation for his alleged misuse of such cards. That, and Lawlor checking himself into drug rehab, led to him to drop out of the race. Under the new rules, trustees will have to request reimbursement for legitimate County Board expenses. In the meantime, officials say the investigation into Lawlor is ongoing, and at this point he faces no criminal charges.

Chicago mayor: Hike gas tax to pay for transportation fix

Associated Press 12-12-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Outgoing Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the state’s motor-fuel tax should be increased to fund highway and bridge improvements. The Democrat and colleagues from the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus said Tuesday the 19-cents-per-gallon tax should be increased by as much as 30 cents. The caucus represents 275 municipal governments in Chicago and its suburbs. Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn called last week for an increase too. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s cabinet members says three-fourths of the state’s bridges are in need of repair. The tax has been the same since 1991. Consumers also pay sales tax on gasoline. Emanuel is not seeking re-election next spring. His advocacy provides a boost to Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker has promised a multibillion-dollar construction program but no details on financing it.