WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/13/18

Update Round Lake Shooting, Suspect Charged

Vander Tuuk 12-13-18

(Round Lake, IL) A Zion man has been arrested and charged in a Round Lake shooting that injured a woman, and killed her unborn baby. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road. Authorities say it appears Alvin Quinn and his 25-year-old pregnant wife went to the residence to retrieve some property. That’s when Quinn and someone inside the house began to argue, and struggle over a gun that the 30-year-old produced. During the struggle, the gun went off, hitting the 25-year-old victim in the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in extremely critical condition…the baby she was pregnant with did not survive. Quinn now faces charges of Involuntary Manslaughter of a Child, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Officials say further charges are likely.

Warrants Arrest North Chicago

Vander Tuuk 12-13-18

(North Chicago, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have made an arrest of a wanted subject. On Tuesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team and the US Marshal’s Service located and arrested Giovanni Smith, who was wanted for an incident earlier this year in which he was accused of battering a pregnant woman. Smith is also being investigated for an incident earlier this month where a vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect, was able to escape from a police pursuit near Routes 41 and 137. The 29-year-old currently faces charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery. Bail was set at 40-thousand-dollars.

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Two Waukegan Residents in Mississippi

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 12-13-18

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) A Mississippi man will spend 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his son and wounding his niece, both of whom resided in Lake County. John Edward Young of McComb, Mississippi said nothing in court as he received a 45-year sentence with 13 of those years suspended…he had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His son, Roderick Young, and niece, Brianna Harmon, both of Waukegan, were in Mississippi in March 2017 for a funeral. The father and son got into a fight, and investigators say John Edward Young shot Roderick Young six times.

Retrial in Child Killing Case

Vander Tuuk 12-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) A re-trial in a 2015 murder case involving a Waukegan man has been scheduled for next year. Thomas Albea was convicted of first-degree murder and more in the September 2011 death of a 3-year-old boy. But that conviction was overturned when an appellate court ruled that the trial court made an error in not allowing Albea to represent himself. The court refused that ruling, saying the 25-year-old lacked the legal knowledge to mount his own defense. The appellate court decision meant a re-trial was an option, and it was eventually granted. Albea will face the same charges when the new trial kicks off in early April. He will remain in the Lake County Jail until that time.

Pritzker begins planning for inaugural weekend, swearing-in

Associated Press 12-13-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is starting to plan his inaugural festivities. Pritzker and Lt. Gov.-elect Juliana Stratton announced that they have formed an inaugural committee that will plan events surrounding their Jan. 14 swearing-in. Events will begin Jan. 12-13. A schedule and ticket information will be available on the committee’s website. The committee will be led by future Illinois first lady M.K. Pritzker and Bryan Echols, who serves as senior adviser to the Illinois treasurer. The executive director will be Mary Urbina-McCarthy, who was operations director for Pritzker’s campaign. The committee is made up of more than two dozen political and civic leaders. They include former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar and his wife Brenda and Chicago artist and professor Theaster Gates.