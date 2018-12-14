WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/14/18

Bond Set in Round Lake Shooting Case

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 2-million-dollars for a Zion man, accused of shooting his pregnant wife in Round Lake. Alvin Quinn was with his wife on Tuesday (Dec 11th) in the 600 Block of Nippersink Road, when he entered a home and began arguing with someone inside. Quinn is then accused of pulling a gun, which he and the other person struggled for…that gun then fired, hitting the 30-year-old’s wife. The 25-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, but her unborn baby did not survive the ordeal. Quinn is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter of an unborn child, and reckless discharge of a firearm. More charges are expected. The other person involved in the struggle was not charged.

K9 Dax Locates Fleeing Offender

(Zion, IL) Two people were taken into custody after being tracked by a Lake County Sheriff K9. Officials say Zion police requested K9 assistance just before midnight on Wednesday (Dec 12th), after two people fled a traffic stop of an alleged stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Joanna Avenue. Deputy John Forlenza and Dax responded to the scene…with Dax being able to track and located a juvenile suspect to the back yard of a home, where he was said to be hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car. The other suspect, identified as 18-year-old Juamil Gordon, was later located by Zion police and arrested. Both are facing charges for the stolen vehicle, and fleeing.

Coroner: Inmate Died of Hypothermia

(Waukegan, IL) The death of an inmate earlier this year in the Lake County Jail was caused by hypothermia. That was the finding released Thursday (December 13) during an inquest by the Lake County Coroner. Edward Robinson III died September 19th, a death that officially remains under investigation, and caused demotions among the jail’s top brass. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Robinson urinated on himself, before lying on a cold floor with no blanket. The 32-year-old’s body temperature had dropped to 84-degrees before his death at Vista East Hospital. New Sheriff John Idleburg says changes in response to medical issues at the jail have been made, to avoid another similar incident.

Crimestoppers

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Abigail M Lennox is wanted in Lake County on a 20-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for attempted possession of a controlled substance. She is described as a 36-year-old white female, about 5’4”, 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with more information on Lennox, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit a mobile or online tip at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.