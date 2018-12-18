WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/18/18

Antioch Man Headed to Prison in Drug Plea

Vander Tuuk 12-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) An Antioch man is on his way to prison after he admitted to delivering a fatal dose of heroin to an 18-year-old Kenosha County woman. Timothy Irving pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal delivery of a controlled substance, getting charges of drug-induced homicide dropped in exchange. Irving was accused of supplying heroin to Tehya Lundstrom of Pleasant Prairie back in November of 2017, who then died of an overdose. For his plea, the 41-year-old was given 6 years in prison…though he was granted over a year of time already served.

One Killed in Wadsworth Crash

Vander Tuuk 12-18-18

(Wadsworth, IL) One man is dead after he rear-ended a semi with his vehicle in the Wadsworth area. Officials say the incident took place Sunday night in the northbound lanes of Route 41 near Wadsworth Road. The driver of the semi says he was starting to accelerate at a green light when he was hit from behind by a Chrysler 300, that witnesses say, was traveling at a high rate of speed. The car ended up wedged under the back of the semi, and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified, and there were no other reported injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.