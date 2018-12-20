WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/20/18

Child Dies, More Charges Expected Against Waukegan Man

Vander Tuuk 12-20-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is likely facing new and more serious charges, after a 4-year-old he was accused of abusing, died. Waukegan Police were originally called to Vista East Hospital December 13th after a 4-year-old girl was brought in with a severe head injury. The girl’s mother and boyfriend brought the child to the hospital, claiming she had hit her head after falling on the floor. The child was transferred to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Cook County, and it’s now been announced that she died on Sunday. Cook County Medical Examiners say the cause of death was injuries sustained by abuse, and the case has been ruled a homicide. Jonathan Fair, the mother’s boyfriend, is currently facing charges of aggravated battery to a child, though those charges could be upgraded by his next court date in early January. His bond is 5-million-dollars. The mother has not been charged, as police say she was not home when the alleged incident took place.

Fatal Crash Ingleside (Update With ID)

Vander Tuuk 12-20-18

(Ingleside, IL) The victim of a fatal weekend crash in Ingleside has been identified. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place just after midnight Saturday near Route 134 and North Robin Road. A vehicle being driven by a Feliciano Hernandez-Saucedo, for still unknown reasons, crossed the center line of Route 134, slamming head-on into a Buick being driven by a 72-year-old Round Lake man. The 23-year-old Ingleside man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Coroner’s office says the cause of death was injuries due to blunt trauma. The driver and a passenger in the Buick were both hospitalized after the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

One Killed in Wadsworth Crash (Update With ID)

Vander Tuuk 12-20-18

(Wadsworth, IL) A man who died after rear-ending a semi in the Wadsworth area has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office say Roderick Richardson of Kenosha died Sunday after the incident in the northbound lanes of Route 41 near Wadsworth Road. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi says he was starting to accelerate at a green light, when he was hit from behind by a Chrysler 300, that witnesses say, was travelling at a high rate of speed. The car ended up wedged under the back of the semi, and the 47-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Victims’ attorney hails Illinois AG abuse report

Associated Press 12-20-18

CHICAGO (AP) An attorney who represents victims of clergy sex abuse is applauding Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan for uncovering cases of Catholic clergy accused of sexually abusing children. Attorney Jeff Anderson said in a statement Wednesday that Madigan’s finding of allegedly unreported cases is “alarming.” Anderson also called on Illinois bishops to release the names of accused clergy “so that survivors can heal and no other kids are harmed.” Madigan reported Wednesday that her office has found accusations of abuse against 500 more clergy than Illinois’ six dioceses have reported.

Illinois population estimated down by more than 45,000

Associated Press 12-20-18

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Illinois’ population shrunk by more than 45,000 over the 12 months ending July 1. The estimates released Wednesday show that loss was more than any other state except New York, which lost more than 48,000. They were among nine states losing population during the 12 months. Census Bureau demographer Sandra Johnson said in a statement that “many states have seen fewer births and more deaths in recent years. If those states are not gaining from either domestic or international migration they will experience either low population growth or outright decline.” The estimates have Illinois remaining as the sixth most populous state with more than 12.74 million residents, behind California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

Metra getting $2 million for safety technology

Associated Press 12-20-18

WASHINGTON (AP) The suburban Chicago commuter rail agency will get more than $2 million from the federal government to implement a computerized system that will make train travel safer for passengers and rail workers. In a news release, Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say that the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow Metra to implement what is called Positive Train Control safety technology on its railroads. Positive Train Control is a federally mandated computerized system that prevents certain train-to-train collisions, helps prevent derailments and other accidents caused by excessive speed. It also increases safety for rail workers. With the funding, Metra will be able to implement the system throughout the northeastern Illinois region that includes Cook. Lake, McHenry, Kane, Will and DuPage counties.