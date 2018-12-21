WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/21/18

Man Shot and Killed in Zion Parking Lot

Vander Tuuk 12-21-18

(Zion, IL) Officials in Zion are looking for information after a shooting left a man dead. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the parking lot of an apartment building near the 16-hundred block of Lorelei Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The teen’s identity has not yet been released. Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting, and asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Wanted Man Found in Ohio

Vander Tuuk 12-21-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Lake County has been located and arrested in another state. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Keanu Gibson of Zion was wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on criminal sexual abuse charge, burglary, escape and more. Sheriff’s officials used their new “Wanted Wednesday” Facebook post try and find information on Gibson, a post that was viewed and shared several times. That post allowed authorities to develop information that the 23-year-old had fled the state. He was located and arrested at a residence in Dayton, Ohio. Two of his warrants contained 1-million-dollar bond amounts…but further information on his jailing is not yet available.

Autopsy Results in Round Lake Shooting

Vander Tuuk 12021018

(Waukegan, IL) Autopsy results have been released from last week’s shooting in Round Lake, and the identity of the female victim has been released. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Isha Windom died of a gunshot wound to the head, sustained on December 11th. Windom’s unborn child also died as a result of injuries caused to the 25-year-old. The victim’s husband, Alvin Quinn, who was said to holding the gun when it went off…has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child, and reckless discharge of a firearm, though more charges are expected to be added. Bond for the 30-year-old is set at 2-million-dollars.