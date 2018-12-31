WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/31/18

Vernon Hills Teen Likely Killed by Train

Vander Tuuk 12-31-18

(Vernon Hills, IL) A Vernon Hills teen found dead by railroad tracks last week, likely was hit by a train. The body of Daniel Stein was found last Wednesday near tracks by the Westwood Park subdivision in Vernon Hills. An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner showed the 15-year-old died of injuries caused by blunt force trauma. Police say there were no signs of foul play at the scene, which led to their suspicion that Stein was hit by a train. The incident remains under investigation by Vernon Hills authorities, as well as the Coroner’s Office and the Canadian National Railway Police Department.

Car Into House, Drunk Teen Being Blamed

Vander Tuuk 12-31-18

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park home has been deemed unlivable after an alleged drunk driver ended up inside of it. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a 19-year-old Waukegan female was traveling eastbound on Yorkhouse Road near Geraghty Street around 1 o’clock Saturday morning, when she left the roadway for unknown reasons, and ended up in the house, with her vehicle flipped over. The teen walked away from the crash with just minor injuries, and no one inside the home was hurt. No charges have been filed at this point, but the incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit

Man Charged With Vehicle Burglaries

Vander Tuuk 12-31-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Barrington man is facing felony charges, after being connected to several vehicle burglaries. Hunter Grabowski was arrested on Friday, after a 15 day investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. They concluded that Grabowski was responsible for stealing electronics in mid- December from a vehicle at a home in the 28200 block of Harbor Drive in Lake Barrington. He was then connected to other car burglaries, and was accused of selling the items he stole. Most of those items were able to be tracked down. The 23-year-old is facing charges of felony burglary. Bond was set at 30-thousand-dollars.

Illinois police increasing patrols over New Year’s holiday

Associated Press 12-31-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois authorities are stepping up traffic enforcement and reminding motorists to drive sober over the New Year’s holiday. Illinois State Police say they’re joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and nearly 200 local law enforcement agencies to add patrols and keep roads safe. The extra enforcement started last Thursday and continues through the day Tuesday. IDOT safety programs chief Cynthia Watters says six people died on Illinois roads over the last New Year’s holiday and four of those were alcohol-related. ISP Director Leo Schmitz says in addition to stopping people suspected of drunk driving, officers also will have zero tolerance for speeding, people not wearing seatbelts, distracted driving and other offenses.