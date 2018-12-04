WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/4/18

Zion Shooting Complaint Investigation

(Zion, IL) What started as a noise complaint turned into an investigation over shots fired in Zion. Police say on Sunday they were called in the pre-dawn hours to the 1700 block of Joppa Avenue. When the first officer arrived he reported hearing 20 to 25 gunshots, as well as yelling and spinning tires on a vehicle. The officer requested assistance, and approached the scene. It was determined that multiple subjects had exchanged gunfire, and several shell casings were located at the scene. Officers were informed that several people from the incident were in a nearby apartment, and officials ended up detaining 17 subjects, and recovering two handguns. So far, there have been no charges filed, and it was determined that no one was actually struck with gunfire. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

ID in Waukegan Township Hit and Run

(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a fatal weekend hit and run has been identified, as the investigation into the incident continues. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Robert Barron was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening near West Crescent and Northern Avenues in Waukegan Township. The cause of death for the 63-year-old was classified as injuries caused by blunt force trauma. At this point, investigators are still trying to determine what kind of vehicle hit Barron. No arrests have been made so far.

Lake County Board Names New Leaders

(Waukegan, IL) The new Democrat majority on the Lake County Board has given rise to new leadership. The Board on Monday voted in Lake Bluff’s Sandy Hart as the new chairman. Mary Ross Cunningham was named the vice-chair of the board. On the Forest Preserve side of things, Angelo Kyle was named president while Julie Simpson was named Vice President. In total, Democrats now have a 12-9 majority on the Board, their first majority in several decades.

Crimestoppers

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Brandon R. Billups is wanted in Lake County on a 22-thousand-dollar warrant for attempted possession of a controlled substance. He is described as a 30-year-old black male, about 6’1”, 285 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Billups, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222…or submit anonymously (mobile or online) at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Salvation Army kettles collect gold coins in Chicago area

CHICAGO (AP) The Salvation Army says it already has collected several gold coins in the Chicago area, one of them right here in Lake County. The Salvation Army said in a statement that a “Gold Eagle” coin, worth about $1,200, was deposited by an anonymous donor in a red kettle at a store in Crystal Lake (in neighboring McHenry County) last Friday. Another 1-ounce Gold Eagle coin was donated Saturday at a store in Fox Lake. Lt. Col. Charles Smith, the Salvation Army’s Metropolitan Divisional Commander, said in a statement that “these donors are bringing help, hope and comfort to our most vulnerable neighbors.”