WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/6/18

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed

(Waukegan, IL) A woman found dead in a Waukegan apartment has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s office says Leesa Lovett was discovered dead by police on Monday after a well-being check was called in from the 800 block of Grand Avenue. The Coroner’s Office has listed the 55-year-old’s cause of death as injuries from sharp force trauma. Ivan Rodriguez, who was said to be in some kind of relationship with Lovett, has been arrested in the case. The 52-year-old faces one count of first-degree murder. He’s being held on a 2-million-dollar bond.

Shields Township Armed Robbery

(Knollwood, IL) An armed robbery in Shields Township is being looked into by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a gas station in the 28-thousand block of North Waukegan Road. A man walked into the station and attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes with a credit card that was denied. He then reportedly threatened the clerk, and displayed a hand gun…at which time he grabbed the cigarettes and fled. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s, last seen wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Lakemoor Officer Cleared in Police Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County State’s Attorney has cleared a Lakemoor police officer in a summer shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect. Back in late July, an officer approached a suspicious vehicle on a gravel path. As the female officer investigated the scene, the driver of the vehicle pulled a gun and pointed it at her. The officer and suspect, later identified as Kenneth Martell, struggled over the weapon until another officer, Anthony Loiacono, arrived on scene. The female officer was able to get separation from Martell who then brandished two guns…and was summarily shot and killed by Officer Loiacono. It was later learned that the 36-year-old was wanted in the murder of an 88-year-old man in Pennsylvania. In a statement, State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said there was only one option in the case, and retreat was not that option.

Police Shooting Victim Pleads Not Guilty to Various Charges

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was shot by a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy in November, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of criminal counts. Angel Lopez faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, armed violence, and more. Authorities say Lopez was shot on November 2nd after brandishing a weapon at the deputy in the Wadsworth area. At the time, the 23-year-old Ingleside man reportedly attempted to burglarize one car, then tried to escape in a hijacked vehicle, only to crash it. Lopez was also wanted on a warrant at the time for escape, after failing to report back to Community Based Corrections in April. He is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 3-million-dollar bond, and due back in court in a couple of weeks.