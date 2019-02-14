WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/14/19

Man Arrested in Fatal Waukegan Hit and Run

Vander Tuuk 2-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced an arrest in a fatal hit and run incident. 22-year-old Christopher Harris was struck by a vehicle just before midnight on February 3rd in the 29-hundred block of Grand Avenue, and was pronounced dead a few hours later. An investigation led Waukegan Police to Chicago, where they arrested Abdul Baloch. The offending vehicle was located at the 26-year-old’s residence, and is still being processed by investigators. Baloch is currently facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and more. His bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.

Phone Data Sought in State Rep Nude Case

Vander Tuuk 2-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) Prosecutors have turned over phone data to the defense for a former state representative with Lake County ties. Nice Sauer is facing felony charges for allegedly using two women’s nude photos on social media without their permission. Prosecutors say the idea was to draw others into lude discussions. The defense requested the phone data of one of the accusers, claiming the woman did not allow for a forensic test of her phone. Sauer’s attorney says they will look at the information from prosecutors before deciding whether or not to seek more tests of that device. If convicted, the 36-year-old Lake Barrington resident could serve anywhere from probation to 3 years in prison.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 2-14-19

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Trey A Wright is wanted in Lake County on an outstanding 75-thousand-dollar warrant for retail theft and theft. He is described as a 28-year-old black male, around 5’7”, 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Wright or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit an online or mobile tip at P3Tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

The Latest: House floor vote on $15 minimum wage next

Associated Press 2-14-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois House committee has approved a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 over six years. The Democratic-controlled Labor and Commerce Committee’s 19-10 vote on Wednesday along party lines sets up a floor vote as early as today (Thursday). Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the issue and told lawmakers he wants to sign the law before his Feb. 20 budget address. The Senate approved the plan last week. The proposal would increase the $8.25-per-hour base wage by $1 on Jan. 1. It would then increase incrementally until reaching $15 in 2025. Business interests believe the ramp-up is too fast for many of them to absorb costs. And they complain that the wage should be regionalized to reflect lower costs of living outside of the Chicago area.