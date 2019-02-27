WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/27/19

Wisconsin Man Charged With Killing Dog

(Fox Lake, IL) Police in Fox Lake say a man has been charged, after allegedly shooting a dog, and dumping it in a garbage can. Wesley Anderson, who was said to split residences between Fox Lake and Genoa City, Wisconsin, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless discharge of a firearm. Authorities say they were called on Valentine’s Day, after a person claiming to be a witness to the incident contacted them. The dog was recovered, and a search warrant served on February 22nd turned up guns, shell casings, and other evidence that the animal was shot in the basement of Anderson’s Lake County residence. The 38-year-old is currently free on bond, and due back in court March 12th.

Kenosha County Man Officially Indicted in Trooper’s Death

(Chicago, IL) A Kenosha County man has been officially indicted in the death of an Illinois State Trooper from Lake County. Christopher Lambert of Highland Park was killed while helping out with a Cook County traffic accident back on January 12th. Prosecutors say Scott Larsen of Somers, Wisconsin was behind the wheel of the offending vehicle, and had a “cannabinoid” substance in his system when the incident occurred. The 61-year-old Larsen is charged with reckless homicide of a police officer and violating Scott’s Law. If convicted, he could get up to 14-years in prison. Larsen is due for arraignment on March 11th.

Waukegan Alderman Election

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan’s aldermanic elections took place on Tuesday, with an extremely low voter turnout. Prospective winners (with some late arriving and provisional ballots still out) include Patrick Seger in Ward 2, Greg Moisio in Ward 3, John Patterson in Ward 7 and Lynn Florian in Ward 8. Voter turnout for the four wards was a meager 6.5%. The next Lake County wide election will take place in early April.

Illinois state schools superintendent named

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A 30-year Illinois public schools veteran has been named Illinois state schools superintendent. Carmen Ayala was introduced Tuesday after the State Board of Education approved her hiring at its meeting in Springfield. She is the first woman and first person of color to serve in the post in its 48-year history. Gov. J.B. Pritzker endorsed the choice. Ayala says she hopes that she can help give a quality education to everyone in Illinois regardless of race, income level, and Zip Code.